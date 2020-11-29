MATT ERICKSON: The Bears' season probably comes down to this

It's only Week 12, but the playoffs might be on the line for the Bears and Colts on Sunday.
If the Bears can find a way to beat the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday night, they'll be just a game back. But if they lose, they'll go under .500, be three games behind the Packers, and it'll be just short of impossible to rebound to even be a wild card team.
The Colts have a home game against the Titans — and they're both tied atop the division at 7-3. It's pretty safe to say the winner of that game will go on to win the AFC South. The loser will have a much better shot at recovering to find a way into the postseason than the Bears will have with a loss, though.
The issue for the Bears right now is going to be the return of Mitchell Trubisky. Nick Foles will be out Sunday with a hip injury. And Trubisky, who was benched in Week 3, will get a chance at redemption. The problem is, the guy on the other side of the field is just so good, and he loves to torch the Bears. Aaron Rodgers should be in for his usual big game, and it'll be five straight losses for the Bears in a horrendous nosedive that will leave us all thinking their 5-1 record was inflated due to some wins over some teams worse than them.
As for the Colts, they're probably a better team on paper than the Titans. And they're at home. There's a question mark with QB Philip Rivers, but the Colts' defense is great. The Titans' defense is awful. And that's the difference.
The Colts are on their way to a playoff date, and the Bears are on their way to an offseason filled with questions.
Tennessee (7-3) at COLTS (7-3)
Noon Sunday. Colts -3 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Colts 27, Titans 20
Carolina (4-7) at Minnesota (4-6)
Noon Sunday. Vikings -3.5 (51)
MattE's pick: Panthers 31, Vikings 28
Las Vegas (6-4) at Atlanta (3-7)
Noon Sunday. Raiders -3 (54)
MattE's pick: Raiders 37, Falcons 27
Arizona (6-4) at New England (4-6)
Noon Sunday. Cardinals -2.5 (49.5)
MattE's pick: Cardinals 27, Patriots 23
N.Y. Giants (3-7) at Cincinnati (2-7-1)
Noon Sunday. Giants -6 (44)
MattE's pick: Giants 23, Bengals 20
Cleveland (7-3) at Jacksonville (1-9)
Noon Sunday. Browns -6.5 (49)
MattE's pick: Browns 29, Jaguars 17
L.A. Chargers (3-7) at Buffalo (7-3)
Noon Sunday. Bills -5.5 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Bills 27, Chargers 23
Miami (6-4) at N.Y. Jets (0-10)
Noon Sunday. Dolphins -7 (45.5)
MattE's pick: Dolphins 28, Jets 20
New Orleans (8-2) at Denver (4-6)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Saints -6 (43.5)
MattE's pick: Saints 27, Broncos 21
San Francisco (4-6) at L.A. Rams (7-3)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Rams -6.5 (45)
MattE's pick: Rams 29, 49ers 24
Kansas City (9-1) at Tampa Bay (7-4)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Chiefs -3.5 (55.5)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 27
BEARS (5-5) at Green Bay (7-3)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Packers -8.5 (45)
MattE's pick: Packers 26, Bears 13
Seattle (7-3) at Philadelphia (3-6-1)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Seahawks -5 (50)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 28, Eagles 24
Baltimore (6-4) at Pittsburgh (10-0)
7 p.m. Tuesday. Steelers -4.5 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Steelers 24, Ravens 16
Week 11 Results: 5-9 straight up, 4-10 against the spread
Season: 101-59-1 (.631) straight up, 82-77 (.516) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
