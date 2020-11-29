MATT ERICKSON: The Bears' season probably comes down to this

It's only Week 12, but the playoffs might be on the line for the Bears and Colts on Sunday.

If the Bears can find a way to beat the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday night, they'll be just a game back. But if they lose, they'll go under .500, be three games behind the Packers, and it'll be just short of impossible to rebound to even be a wild card team.

The Colts have a home game against the Titans — and they're both tied atop the division at 7-3. It's pretty safe to say the winner of that game will go on to win the AFC South. The loser will have a much better shot at recovering to find a way into the postseason than the Bears will have with a loss, though.

The issue for the Bears right now is going to be the return of Mitchell Trubisky. Nick Foles will be out Sunday with a hip injury. And Trubisky, who was benched in Week 3, will get a chance at redemption. The problem is, the guy on the other side of the field is just so good, and he loves to torch the Bears. Aaron Rodgers should be in for his usual big game, and it'll be five straight losses for the Bears in a horrendous nosedive that will leave us all thinking their 5-1 record was inflated due to some wins over some teams worse than them.