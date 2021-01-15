MATT ERICKSON: With no Bears or Colts left, here's why you should become Packer fans

The Bears and Colts were one and done in the playoffs, which mostly was expected. But that doesn't mean the Region is left without a team to root for in January.

I'm talking to you, Packers fans. Yeah, I've seen you all over the place through my more than 20 years in Northwest Indiana. I see your bumper stickers and license plate frames. I see your hats and shirts and hoodies in Target and Stracks and Costco. These days, I see your masks, too, which have been hiding your smiles from the joy of home-field advantage.

For whatever reason, NWI seems to be teeming with Green Bay fans. I know that can be hard for a lot of Bears fans to stomach, but it's reality. And even though most Bears fans never want to admit to cheering for the Pack, that's exactly what they should be doing Saturday — if they want to see the best football possible down the stretch.

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers had an epic season — he should have the MVP award wrapped up. And it came on the heels of the Packers drafting his eventual replacement. His 2020 regular season without question was played with a major chip on his shoulder to show management he's far from replaceable right now.