MATT ERICKSON: With no Bears or Colts left, here's why you should become Packer fans

The Bears and Colts were one and done in the playoffs, which mostly was expected. But that doesn't mean the Region is left without a team to root for in January.
I'm talking to you, Packers fans. Yeah, I've seen you all over the place through my more than 20 years in Northwest Indiana. I see your bumper stickers and license plate frames. I see your hats and shirts and hoodies in Target and Stracks and Costco. These days, I see your masks, too, which have been hiding your smiles from the joy of home-field advantage.
For whatever reason, NWI seems to be teeming with Green Bay fans. I know that can be hard for a lot of Bears fans to stomach, but it's reality. And even though most Bears fans never want to admit to cheering for the Pack, that's exactly what they should be doing Saturday — if they want to see the best football possible down the stretch.
Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers had an epic season — he should have the MVP award wrapped up. And it came on the heels of the Packers drafting his eventual replacement. His 2020 regular season without question was played with a major chip on his shoulder to show management he's far from replaceable right now.
Rodgers leads the NFL's top offense, but he's got a stiff test against the Rams — who have the No. 1 scoring defense. Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd certainly have the ability to get after Rodgers all afternoon. But Rodgers makes better decisions — and quicker decisions — than anyone else at his position. His acumen may not be enough to render Donald and Floyd completely hopeless, but I also don't think they'll cause Rodgers many problems.
Perhaps surprisingly, I think it will be the Packers' defense that comes away from this one with the game ball. Green Bay's D has been great down the stretch, and Saturday it takes on a QB in Jared Goff who has had a hand injury issue and has seldom played in the cold — and when he has, has not looked good. The Packers will roll into the NFC title game — and finally give Rodgers a chance to get to the Super Bowl from Lambeau Field instead of on the road.
The best game this weekend should be the Bucs-Saints with Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, two 40-something legends playing for a chance to (likely) take on another legend in Rodgers. The Saints have two regular season wins over the Bucs, including a massive blowout. They outscored them 72-26 in those two games, so they just might have Tampa's number, even though it's historically hard to beat a team three times in one season. If the Bucs pull the mild upset, it could be because Brady has been great down the stretch, and Brees has struggled at times since coming back from his broken ribs.
L.A. Rams (10-6) at Green Bay (13-3)
3:35 p.m. Saturday. Packers -6.5 (46)
MattE's pick: Packers 26, Rams 17
Baltimore (11-5) at Buffalo (13-3)
7:15 p.m. Saturday. Bills -2.5 (50)
MattE's pick: Bills 28, Ravens 24
Cleveland (11-5) at Kansas City (14-2)
2:05 p.m. Sunday. Chiefs -9.5 (57)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 37, Browns 31
Tampa Bay (11-5) at New Orleans (12-4)
5:40 p.m. Sunday. Saints -3 (54.5)
MattE's pick: Saints 34, Buccaneers 30
Playoffs: 4-2 straight up, 3-3 against the spread
Regular Season: 168-86-1 (.661) straight up, 130-123 (.514) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
