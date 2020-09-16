No. 1 picks Burrow, Baker to face off on Thursday Night Football

The skinny: The Browns were one of 2019's hot picks to be contenders, and as is typical for that franchise, they fizzled. Coming into 2020, they again had some hopes up. But if we judge them by Week 1, it's going to be another long season for Browns fans. They had a first-quarter touchdown against the Ravens in Week 1, but a botched conversion was the start of more than three quarters of epic fail. That early TD was all they got in a 38-6 loss. Now, that was the Ravens. Against the Bengals at home, they should have a better shot at things, even in a short week. Joe Burrow had a decent Week 1 debut for Cincinnati and had the Bengals leading until the Chargers' comeback in the fourth. The Browns are probably going to be bad this year. The Bengals are, too. But who's worse? The Bengals seem like a nice upset pick to start Week 2, especially getting that many points.