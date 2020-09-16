 Skip to main content
No. 1 picks Burrow, Baker to face off on Thursday Night Football
PRO FOOTBALL | PICKS

No. 1 picks Burrow, Baker to face off on Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati (0-1) at Cleveland (0-1)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network

The skinny: The Browns were one of 2019's hot picks to be contenders, and as is typical for that franchise, they fizzled. Coming into 2020, they again had some hopes up. But if we judge them by Week 1, it's going to be another long season for Browns fans. They had a first-quarter touchdown against the Ravens in Week 1, but a botched conversion was the start of more than three quarters of epic fail. That early TD was all they got in a 38-6 loss. Now, that was the Ravens. Against the Bengals at home, they should have a better shot at things, even in a short week. Joe Burrow had a decent Week 1 debut for Cincinnati and had the Bengals leading until the Chargers' comeback in the fourth. The Browns are probably going to be bad this year. The Bengals are, too. But who's worse? The Bengals seem like a nice upset pick to start Week 2, especially getting that many points.

Line: Browns -6 (43.5)

MattE’s pick: Bengals 24, Browns 20

Week 1 Results: 13-3 straight up, 10-6 against the spread

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

