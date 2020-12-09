 Skip to main content
Patriots try to keep playoff hopes alive
Matt Erickson

New England (6-6) at L.A. Rams (8-4)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, FOX, NFL Network

The skinny: A few weeks ago, this didn't look like it would be such a great game. But suddenly, it's a very fun little rematch from Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots are coming off one of the NFL season's biggest routs — a 45-0 win over the Chargers. They stayed on the West Coast for this one, which definitely helps. But they've been very up and down all season, with quite a bit of down consecutively. QB Cam Newton will need to be perfect against a Rams defense that is exceptional behind Aaron Donald, and he'll have to do something few teams have done this season, which is put up big numbers. The Pats have struggled on offense quite a bit this year, and it's hard to imagine them busting out against Donald and the Rams. On the other side, Rams QB Jared Goff is coming off a big game against the Cardinals, and when he plays mistake-free, the Rams are 5-0. He'll come up big again — bigger than Newton — and the Rams will roll.

Line: Rams -5 (44.5)

MattE’s pick: Rams 26, Patriots 17

Week 13 Results: 10-5 straight up, 7-8 against the spread

Season: 122-68-1 (.642) straight up, 97-92 (.513) against the spread

