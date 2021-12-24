Saturday NFL odds, picks and prop bets: Browns at Packers and Colts at Cardinals

The skinny: This is a big one for the Packers. They've already clinched the NFC North with ease, and they're in the driver's seat to get the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed. But a loss would drop them back into the pack and the road to that coveted bye would be a little tougher. The Browns need a win badly, too. Their postseason chances are low right now, but a win would have them back in the mix. The problem for them is, they have to play Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay — and they haven't been a team that has performed well on the road to begin with. Playing at Lambeau makes the task even tougher. Rodgers will be trying to break Brett Favre's Packers TD record, so look for him and Davante Adams to do plenty of work.

The skinny: Six weeks ago, this would have been a colossally different game. The Cardinals almost certainly would have been double-digit favorites. But things have really changed. After a 7-1 start, the Cards have gone just 3-3. The Colts, though, have turned things around in a big way after an 0-3 and 1-4 start. Their only loss the past six weeks was to the defending champ Buccaneers — and even though they're not the favorites on the road, the line tells you that on neutral ground, they would be since the home team is usually good for a three-point spread. How do they get it done, though? It'll almost certainly have to be on the legs of Jonathan Taylor — and he could find some room since the Cardinals are one of the league's worst defenses against the run. Indy also has a big reason to win. While the Colts can't lock up a playoff spot, they can't win the AFC South if they lose. The Cards are coming off a horrendous loss to the lowly Lions; the Colts beat the Pats and snapped their streak. I'll take the hot hand here.