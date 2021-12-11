The waiting is the hardest part for Bears fans this week

The NFL had the option of speeding up Bears fans' misery this week, but decided to prolong their pain.
The league could have moved the Bears-Packers game in Green Bay out of the Sunday Night Football slot and into a late afternoon spot, then move something more desirable into the prime-time broadcast. That almost certainly would have been Buffalo-Tampa Bay in what's known as "flex scheduling."
Instead, likely thanks to the longstanding Chicago-Green Bay rivalry, that game will stay in the night spot — meaning Bears fans will have to wait an extra few hours to be fully depressed at the result.
This one is not likely to be very competitive. The Bears are in the bottom three in the league in points per game and yards per game. They're this week's biggest underdogs. The Bears' eight losses are by an average of nearly 13 points a game. The Packers are 10-2 against the spread this season, and perfect at home against the number. Aaron Rodgers in prime time, even with a bum toe, is not like likely to stumble against a team he historically torches.
If the Bears want to keep it close, they'll keep it in David Montgomery's hands early and often. He's been good on the ground against the Packers, and grinding clock to keep Rodgers off the field would serve the Bears well. The fear, though, is that Rodgers strikes quickly and the Packers get up a few scores, which will tempt the Bears to throw it. And asking Justin Fields to go toe to toe with Rodgers in his first week back is too much.
New Orleans (5-7) at N.Y. Jets (3-9)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Saints -5.5 (42.5)
Best prop bet: Alvin Kamara (NO) over 105.5 combined rushing/receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Saints 28, Jets 13
Atlanta (5-7) at Carolina (5-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Panthers -2.5 (41.5)
Best prop bet: Chuba Hubbard (CAR) over 60.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Panthers 23, Falcons 17
Seattle (4-8) at Houston (2-10)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Seahawks -8.5 (40.5)
Best prop bet: Texans total points under 15.5
MattE’s pick: Seahawks 27, Texans 10
Las Vegas (6-6) at Kansas City (8-4)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS
Line: Chiefs -9.5 (48)
Best prop bet: Travis Kelce (KC) over 73.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 37, Raiders 17
Baltimore (8-4) at Cleveland (6-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Browns -3 (42.5)
Best prop bet: Lamar Jackson (BAL) over 63.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Ravens 27, Browns 23
Dallas (8-4) at Washington (6-6)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, FOX
Line: Cowboys -4.5 (47.5)
Best prop bet: Antonio Gibson (WAS) over 65.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Cowboys 29, Washington 23
Jacksonville (2-10) at Tennessee (8-4)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Titans -8 (43.5)
Best prop bet: Titans -17 alternate spread (+210)
MattE’s pick: Titans 31, Jaguars 10
Detroit (1-10-1) at Denver (6-6)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Broncos -10 (42.5)
Best prop bet: Teddy Bridgewater (DEN) over 1.5 touchdown passes
MattE’s pick: Broncos 27, Lions 13
N.Y. Giants (4-8) at L.A. Chargers (7-5)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Chargers -9.5 (43)
Best prop bet: Chargers -17 alternate spread (+220)
MattE’s pick: Chargers 31, Giants 10
San Francisco (6-6) at Cincinnati (7-5)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: 49ers -2 (49)
Best prop bet: Joe Mixon (CIN) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Bengals 29, 49ers 23
Buffalo (7-5) at Tampa Bay (9-3)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Line: Buccaneers -3.5 (54)
Best prop bet: Buccaneers -10 alternate spread (+220)
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Bills 20
BEARS (4-8) at Green Bay (9-3)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Packers -12.5 (42.5)
Best prop bet: Aaron Rodgers (GB) over 2.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Packers 34, Bears 13
L.A. Rams (8-4) at Arizona (10-2)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Cardinals -2.5 (51)
Best prop bet: Over 60 alternate total (+220)
MattE’s pick: Cardinals 37, Rams 31
Week 13 results: 9-5 straight up, 10-4 against the spread. Season: 117-76-1 (.606) straight up, 97-96-1 (.503) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
