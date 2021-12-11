The waiting is the hardest part for Bears fans this week

The NFL had the option of speeding up Bears fans' misery this week, but decided to prolong their pain.

The league could have moved the Bears-Packers game in Green Bay out of the Sunday Night Football slot and into a late afternoon spot, then move something more desirable into the prime-time broadcast. That almost certainly would have been Buffalo-Tampa Bay in what's known as "flex scheduling."

Instead, likely thanks to the longstanding Chicago-Green Bay rivalry, that game will stay in the night spot — meaning Bears fans will have to wait an extra few hours to be fully depressed at the result.

This one is not likely to be very competitive. The Bears are in the bottom three in the league in points per game and yards per game. They're this week's biggest underdogs. The Bears' eight losses are by an average of nearly 13 points a game. The Packers are 10-2 against the spread this season, and perfect at home against the number. Aaron Rodgers in prime time, even with a bum toe, is not like likely to stumble against a team he historically torches.