Thursday Night Football odds, pick and prop: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

The skinny: This week's Thursday game is a matchup of two teams that started hot, but have fallen off in a major way. The Broncos' 3-0 start to the season might have been a deceptive one because the wins were against the Giants, Jaguars and Jets — who have a current combined record of 3-14. They got brought back to reality by the Ravens, Steelers and Raiders. After losing their opener to the Chiefs, the Browns won three straight. But they gave up 47 points to the Chargers in a loss in Week 5, then got smoked as home favorites by the Cardinals on Sunday. The Browns have a ton of injuries, including their top two running backs and QB Baker Mayfield. Mayfield says he's going to play, but he could be just one big hit from being out of the game. Denver's defense has struggled big time in their three losses against quality teams — and Cleveland is a quality team ... when it's fully staffed. The big question is whether the Browns' backups at many positions can step up enough to get it done. I think they can, especially given they're at home on the short turnaround compared to Denver having to travel. The total on this game is low thanks to those Browns injuries and the perceived good Denver defense. But I suspect defense might go out the window and we'll get an unexpected shootout.