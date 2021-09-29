Thursday Night Football pick and prop: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

The skinny: There are some really fun storylines on the NFL schedule this week, including Tom Brady's return to New England for the first time as a Buccaneer. But we get an interesting one Thursday with another head-to-head matchup between Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow and Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence. It's also a meeting of the last two No. 1 overall picks in the draft — Burrow in 2020 and Lawrence this year. The two first played opposite each other in the college football championship in 2020, when Burrow threw for 463 yards and five TDs to lead LSU past Lawrence and Clemson, which was the defending champion. Lawrence didn't have a great game statistically, at least compared to Burrow, and I suspect we'll see a repeat of that in their first NFL meeting. The Bengals' defense has been really good so far — it's bizarre to think their only loss was to the Bears, who looked positively inept a week later. Lawrence is still getting used to the speed of the NFL, and Burrow has a slight edge on him in that department. Seven points is a big number, but I think barring a backdoor cover, Cincy wins this one going away behind Burrow and the Bengals' defense.