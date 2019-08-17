Chris Warren's basketball odyssey has taken him from the Region to Ball State, Australia and other assorted destinations.
Now the Griffith graduate and Chicago resident is gearing up for another adventure.
Warren, who launched his Indianapolis business that represents basketball players and coaches in 2000, is heading to Norway to serve as general manager and head coach of the Tromso Storm.
The Storm plays in BLNO, the country's top league. Its president and Warren are old friends who first discussed a coaching role for Warren last summer. "I said, 'If I can be GM, I'll do it,'" Warren said.
The opportunity came along just when Warren was considering new career options.
"I'm really close with the (Indiana) Pacers," Warren said. "I spoke with them the last two, three years about ... some scouting opportunities with them. It's actually how all this started, getting back into it. I would really like to see where this goes, coaching-wise or general manager-wise."
Though it's been a while since Warren was a full-time coach, he has from time to time put together teams for specific events. One such squad won a tournament in Rome three years ago and featured Scott VanderMeer, the Lake Central grad who went on to play at Illinois-Chicago and set the Horizon League single-season and career records for blocked shots.
What made Tromso's offer attractive was the club's willingness to allow Warren to continue to run his business at the same time. Juggling the roles seems more manageable now that his client list is at around 20 players and coaches, down from near 60 at its peak.
"It's crazy when you're managing that many people," Warren said, laughing. "You're also a counselor. My undergrad major (at Ball State) came in handy."
Right now, Warren's many connections are proving useful as he assembles Tromso's roster. BLNO teams are allowed to have two non-European players, or "imports," and two players with dual nationality. Warren has lined up Olisa Nwachie and Kiran Shastri as the team's imports. Nwachie had a stint at St. John's, while Shastri is playing in an Olympic 3-on-3 qualifying event before heading to Norway.
Tromso also has an interesting collection of Norwegian players (several of whom also hold down day jobs): a 7-foot priest, a police officer and some college students.
The quality of the country's basketball might surprise some people, according to Warren. "More and more people are starting to realize the talent level in Norway," he said.
This won't be Warren's first trip to Norway, though it will be his longest. He figures to head home over the team's two-week break for Christmas, but otherwise will be in the Scandinavian nation from later this month through April.
Tromso, located about 400 kilometers above the Arctic Circle, is the northernmost team in the league. "A little bit colder than Chicago, but nothing I'm not used to," Warren said.
Speaking of what he's familiar with, one of the club's sponsors is a pizza place that offers free food to team personnel. But, Warren said, "I'm not going to Norway to eat pizza. The food is so healthy there, you get so much fresh fish. Everywhere you go, you're surrounded by water."
And, given its location, snow.
"I'm going to try to take in as much of that as I can," he said of the area's abundant outdoor recreational opportunities. "I have skied before and I'm going to give that a shot, skiing on fresh powder."
It's another nice reminder of how far basketball has taken him, literally and figuratively.