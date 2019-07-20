Rick Costello's personalized license plate reads: ROAR.
It's not a reflection of the easygoing Purdue Northwest athletic director's personality. Instead, it's a nod to the athletic program that is slowly but surely raising its profile on the Region sports scene.
PNW reached another milestone a couple weeks ago when it officially was accepted into NCAA Division II after a three-year transition from NAIA membership. As a practical matter, it means Pride athletes — the nickname refers to a group of lions, hence Costello's license plate — are now eligible for postseason competition in D-II. The school also can seek NCAA grants, a helpful tool for a program that's still growing.
The catalyst for the rise of PNW athletics was the decision to shift the focus of Purdue's regional campuses, with Ivy Tech taking over the associate's degree programs and remedial education.
Purdue Northwest for years was a commuter school with an older, non-traditional student body. In those days, the focus of the department was intramurals. Though other sports came and went, for many years the only intercollegiate programs were men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball.
But times have changed. Purdue Northwest today looks more like any other college campus — buzzing with daytime activity during the school year, quieter during the evening and summertime. And it has a much more robust intercollegiate roster with 13 varsity teams and two club programs. It's the right move, both to draw more students and give another focal point for campus life.
Costello has been part of this process since 2012, when he arrived at what was then Purdue Calumet after administrative stints at several Division I schools. Besides the move to D-II, he oversaw the athletic side of the merger of Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central into Purdue Northwest.
Though school reps are careful to be inclusive in their mentions of the two campuses, Hammond is clearly the center of the PNW athletics universe. It's where Costello and his staff are based and it's where a massive facilities upgrade is ongoing.
Hard to believe now, but just a few years ago, Purdue Northwest basically had no outdoor athletic facilities of its own and was playing at local high schools. Now, in partnership with the city of Hammond, it has a gorgeous sports campus at Dowling Park. Partnerships with Laborers' Local 41, Fifth Third Bank and Pepsi have aided in the construction of baseball, softball and soccer fields with artificial turf and most of the amenities you'd expect. There aren't lights or press boxes yet, but those could be coming down the road.
Nearby, construction is underway on the Ice Kube Sports Complex, where PNW's men's ice hockey club team will debut this fall.
Off the field, PNW also has made significant strides on Costello's watch. The athletic program had a 3.30 GPA on 4.0 scale for the spring 2019 semester — the highest ever. Seventy-two percent of Pride athletes were at 3.0 or better and 23 had perfect GPAs.
While the picture is rosy in most aspects for PNW sports, there have been a few hiccups. Division II is a significant step up in competition from NAIA, and some teams have struggled as coaches work to recruit more talented athletes. As the D-II recruits become juniors and seniors, expect improvement, especially in the marquee sports of men's and women's basketball.
Second-year men's coach Boomer Roberts won a NAIA Division I national title at Vanguard (Calif.) in 2014 and also took Trinity International (Ill.) to a No. 7 national ranking before coming to Hammond. Courtney Locke, who took over the women's program in April, brings 13 years' experience at the Division I level, most recently at Hawaii.
Upgrading the Hammond campus' 40-year-old Fitness and Recreation Center has been a focus for Costello. The fitness center has had a makeover, a little-used racquetball court has been converted into a golf training area and locker rooms are being rehabbed over the summer.
But there's one significant issue. The Hammond gym, named John Friend Court in honor of the school's longtime AD, and some other parts of the building are not air conditioned. Last week, the atmosphere was sauna-like, a situation that can't be attractive for current or prospective PNW athletes.
The irony here is that the Westville campus has the three-year-old Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex, which cost $33 million and is completely air conditioned. Hindsight being 20/20, it's hard to imagine this project being greenlit if administrators had known the campus merger was coming.
Renovating the Hammond facility would have been a better use of the money than building what is certainly a great amenity for intramurals and fitness for Westville students. But the latter is just a part-time home for the volleyball and basketball teams.
In the end, though, there's much more on the positive side of the ledger for PNW sports. Region athletes have a more prestigious option after high school and fans can check out a higher caliber of competition.
In other words, as Costello's license plate suggests, there's plenty to roar about.