High school football season is just around the corner, with practice starting Aug. 5 in Indiana and a week later in Illinois.
So it feels like a good time to consider the future of the most popular prep sport, at least in terms of participation.
Those participation numbers have been trending downward for a while. In the 2008-09 school year, the National Federation of State High School Federation reported there were 1,112,303 prep football players across the nation.
Last year, the number was down to 1,039,079 — a drop of 6.6%.
One reason for the decrease: the increasing trend toward specialization, which so many athletes and their parents seem to feel is the only way to land a college scholarship. The two-sport athlete — let alone the three-sport athlete — has become an increasingly endangered species.
Then there's the concern on the part of parents and athletes about the safety of football. We see the tragic stories of retired NFL players suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and wonder if the glory was worth the terrible cost.
There's no doubt a lot of parents have steered their kids away from football as they see their heroes' sad final chapters. It's an understandable reaction and no one has the right to question such a family decision.
But there is growing evidence, both scientific and anecdotal, that the Friday Night Lights experience — a focal point in communities around the Region and beyond — is getting safer.
There was an interesting study released in 2017 that suggested that playing high school football did not necessarily lead to cognitive impairment or depression late in life. The Wisconsin Longitudinal Study tracked men from that state who graduated from high school in 1957 through their later years, comparing prep football players with those who didn't participate in the sport.
The researchers' conclusion: Playing high school football didn't increase the risk of cognitive issues or depression.
Intuitively, this makes some sense from a layman's perspective. Prep football players, then and now, are not as big or as fast as college players, who in turn are not as big or as fast as NFL players. So the short-term and long-term risks from the game's collisions would seem to be less on the high school level.
It's also useful to remember the considerable strides that have been made in making prep football even since I started covering it in the late 1970s.
Safer tackling techniques have become an increasing point of emphasis. Just last week, a study on just this subject was presented at an American Academy of Neurology Sports Concussion Conference in Indianapolis.
The focus was on college athletes, but seems relevant to prep players as well. Marshall University researcher Zach Garrett said: "For athletes who participate in a sport that involves a tackle or direct contact, adapting a rugby-style tackle where the players lead with their shoulders, not their heads, could make college sports safer."
The other big health concern for prep football players — and for their fall-sport counterparts — is heat-related injuries. Again, progress has been made.
When I was getting started in sports writing, I covered a lot of old-school coaches who didn't know or didn't care about the importance of staying hydrated in summer workouts.
Those older coaches also were the ones who talked about toughness, which viewed in hindsight, seems more like recklessness — whether it was manifested in not giving regular water breaks or pushing athletes to ignore their bodies' warnings and play through the pain.
Today's coaches are smarter, and we know more about how to spot the warning signs of heat stroke or concussions.
Using that knowledge to continue making the game safer is the path forward to keeping Friday Night Lights an ongoing tradition here and around the country.