This is a success story, but not an overnight success story.
It's about a guy who got tired of eating bad beef jerky and decided he could make something tastier in his kitchen. As it turns out, he was right.
The guy is Jeff King, owner of Kingmade Jerky, and this is his story.
King graduated from Bishop Noll in 1991, and since 1998, he's made a living as a professional caddie. Most recently, he's worked on the Web.com and LPGA tours.
Along the way, King became, as he says, "a big beef jerky fan."
So as he traveled from event to event, he'd pick up every brand and flavor he could find in convenience stores and gas stations. But he was not impressed by most of what he ate.
"After a few years, you get fed up eating salty cardboard," King said.
So when he had a few months off from his day job back in 2012, he Googled jerky recipes, bought a dehydrator and started experimenting in his kitchen.
He took a batch out when he returned to work, caddying for Luke List.
List was playing a practice round, and King suggested he try some of the jerky if he got the munchies. Around the fifth or sixth hole, List took him up on the offer.
List's reaction: "Dude, did you say you made this? This is the best beef jerky I've ever had. No, I'm serious."
Another pro, Scott Brown, was also an early fan as well as a promoter. His enthusiasm prompted four other pros to place orders for jerky at a tournament in Florida, and a business was born — sort of.
In those days, there was a lot of trial and error involved.
"I didn't even remember the recipe," King said. "I (just) threw some stuff in there. After that happened, within 2-3 months, I'm getting phone calls and text messages from every player on the Web.com Tour."
Soon, he was being recognized on putting greens as "the beef jerky guy." Testimonials poured in from some of golf's biggest names, including Davis Love III, Graeme McDowell and more.
It was still a hobby, but it was becoming a bigger and bigger deal.
"I was flying on airplanes, checking a 50-pound bag of beef jerky," King said.
Around that time, he was in Pebble Beach, Calif., telling his story to a friend. "I said, 'The craziest thing is happening right now. I'm making beef jerky in my kitchen and everyone on the PGA Tour is buying it," King said. "He said, 'You should start a business.'"
King did just that, raising some money and hiring a marketing company to design a logo. Sports Illustrated wrote a story, spreading the word even more.
And then one day King was sitting in a hotel room in Reno, Nev., looking at a package of his product for the first time.
"I sat on my bed and cried for an hour straight," he said.
King's little enterprise plugged along for a few years. Meanwhile, three other jerky companies were bought out by investors sensing a shift in consumer demand for higher quality, healthier snacks. Jerky was becoming a big business.
Eventually, the PGA Tour came calling about a possible partnership.
"They figured out a program that worked for both of us," King said. "It took a while to get done. They have bigger fish to fry, so to speak."
But after about a year and a half, it became official. On July 26, the PGA announced a "multi-year marketing relationship that designates Kingmade Jerky as the 'Official Jerky and Official Meat Snack of the PGA Tour.'"
It's been a surreal experience for King, who recently heard from the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees about partnering with them, as well.
"I'm not sure how many people know my name anymore," he said. Instead, he's "the jerky guy."
"I'm a caddy and I make some jerky," King said.
"It's been fun, it's been a whirlwind. We'll just take it as it comes."