MIKE CLARK: After 1,900 games, South Suburban baseball's Steve Ruzich still having the time of his life

SOUTH HOLLAND — Like most of us, Steve Ruzich has a story about where he was when normal life went away last year.
Ruzich, South Suburban's longtime baseball coach, was with his team on its annual spring trip to Texas. The Bulldogs played their 16th game of the season on a Wednesday, and the next day the dominoes started falling.
"On Thursday ... once they canceled NCAA basketball ... we knew we were all in trouble," Ruzich said earlier this week. "And it was tough. ... We're in Texas, we really didn't even know what was going on."
Ruzich and his players caught a flight back to Chicago, but still weren't aware of how much the COVID-19 pandemic was going to turn their world upside down.
"We landed, I saw one person with a mask," Ruzich said. "It wasn't really a big deal."
But then the rest of the sports world shut down and the new reality started to sink in.
"It was tough to tell the kids," Ruzich said of the NJCAA canceling the rest of the 2020 season. "We had guys scattered and we're trying to have end-of-the-year meetings with them and it was crazy. It was just crazy."
Even crazier was Ruzich spending the rest of the spring at home. It was an adjustment for a guy who got his current job as a 24-year-old — 34 years, more than 1,900 games and north of 1,200 wins ago.
The takeaway of being on lockdown at his Joliet home last year? "My wife told me I could never retire," Ruzich said jokingly.
Not that he wants to anyway. His 35th Bulldogs team has Ruzich feeling rejuvenated. They're 41-18 and have wrested the Division I Region IV title away from longtime rival Triton for the first time since 2015, even as they've navigated a second year of pandemic disruptions.
Two of SSC's best players — one from Canada, another from Australia — couldn't return because of COVID travel restrictions. Then came a COVID issue. Two local homes where players lived had to be shut down, putting eight players — including all but one of the Bulldogs' catchers — into quarantine.
With one catcher, 11 position players and 18 players total, the season could have gone south in a hurry. But it didn't. And Ruzich didn't expect it to, because he saw back in March that this group was special.
Toward the end of their trip to southern Illinois — COVID derailed the annual Texas swing — SSC lost 13-11 to Lakeland.
"After the game, I could see that the kids were mad," Ruzich said. "And we got on the bus and not anybody said one word. And I'm like, 'This group is going to be all right. They care.'"
And they grind. Like Nick Scroppo, who caught every inning of 16 straight games during the quarantine spell.
"We fought through it, played some good teams, got some good wins," Scroppo said Thursday.
Those wins probably don't come without Ruzich running the show.
"He's gonna be hard on us," Scroppo said. "But everyone comes ready to play every game. He's going to make you play up to your standards and up to his standard of a South Suburban Bulldog."
After their regional championship — Ruzich's 13th — the Bulldogs are hosting the Midwest District this week. They lost 15-4 Thursday to the nation's top JUCO team, Wabash Valley (Illinois), which is 52-3 and has 15 NCAA Division I recruits. The path to SSC and Ruzich's third district title is steep: four straight wins over the next two days, which would probably have to include two over Wabash Valley.
But win or lose this week, Ruzich, with a 1,228-719 record in his 35th season, is living the life he loves.
"It's a commitment for my family to let me come here every day and do what I want," he said.
And there's that buy-in from the players that he saw that day in March and that has never wavered. Though he lives in the moment, Ruzich also has reflected on the 1,200-win milestone and the regional title. Is that enough for one career?
"If I did retire because I could retire, what would I do?" he said. "Baseball is in my blood. And that's just the way it us. ... I still have the energy and enthusiasm for it.
"And if I don't, then you know that time will come. But I am enjoying every minute of it right now."
Gallery: South Suburban vs. No. 1 Wabash Valley
South Suburban hosts No. 1 Wabash Valley in the NJCAA district tournament.
Photos by Joe Ruffalo, The Times
SSC Freshman Mateo Saenz, right, takes a giant step on home plate after belting a solo home run at home against Wabash Valley on Thursday.
SSC Freshman Tommy Windt plays a ground ball during the Bulldogs' home matchup against Wabash Valley on Thursday afternoon.
Freshman Conner Tomasic served as SSC's starting pitcher for their matchup against Wabash Valley on Thursday afternoon.
Bulldogs pitcher Jacob Bosse makes a relief appearance against Wabash Valley in South Holland on Thursday afternoon.
Longtime South Suburban baseball coach Steve Ruzich gives instructions during Thursday's game against Wabash Valley in South Holland.
South Suburban's Nick Scroppo, left, caught every inning of 16 straight games this season when the team's other catchers were in quarantine.
SSC hurler Terry Busse comes in for relief during the Bulldogs' Thursday matchup against Wabash Valley.
On Thursday afternoon, SSC Baseball faced off against Wabash Valley at home for the District Tournament.
SSC Freshman Conner Tomasic, right, high fives teammate Tommy Windt after belting a two-run homer on Thursday against Wabash Valley.
SSC Sophomore Logan Anderson prepares to make contact for an RBI single against Wabash Valley on Thursday afternoon.
SSC Freshman Mateo Saenz makes solid contact and hits a solo home run against Wabash Valley on Thursday afternoon in South Holland.
SSC Freshman Tommy Dougherty keeps score from the dugout during the squad's matchup against Wabash Valley at home on Thursday afternoon.
SSC freshman Noah Gulley, plays a ball hit into the outfield during the Bulldogs' matchup against Wabash Valley.
Freshman Conner Tomasic pitcher warms up with catcher Nick Scroppo during their matchup against Wabash Valley on Thursday afternoon.
