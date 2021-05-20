MIKE CLARK: After 1,900 games, South Suburban baseball's Steve Ruzich still having the time of his life

"We fought through it, played some good teams, got some good wins," Scroppo said Thursday.

Those wins probably don't come without Ruzich running the show.

"He's gonna be hard on us," Scroppo said. "But everyone comes ready to play every game. He's going to make you play up to your standards and up to his standard of a South Suburban Bulldog."

After their regional championship — Ruzich's 13th — the Bulldogs are hosting the Midwest District this week. They lost 15-4 Thursday to the nation's top JUCO team, Wabash Valley (Illinois), which is 52-3 and has 15 NCAA Division I recruits. The path to SSC and Ruzich's third district title is steep: four straight wins over the next two days, which would probably have to include two over Wabash Valley.

But win or lose this week, Ruzich, with a 1,228-719 record in his 35th season, is living the life he loves.

"It's a commitment for my family to let me come here every day and do what I want," he said.

And there's that buy-in from the players that he saw that day in March and that has never wavered. Though he lives in the moment, Ruzich also has reflected on the 1,200-win milestone and the regional title. Is that enough for one career?