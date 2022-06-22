MIKE CLARK: After 27 years as an assistant, Bob James gets the job he was meant to have

It took way longer than it should have, but Bob James is LaPorte's new head football coach.

What does James bring to a position that has had something of a revolving door since Bob Schellinger retired after a Cinderella run to the Class 5A state final in 2014? Institutional knowledge and seemingly boundless enthusiasm, to name two.

What he doesn't have is any bitterness for a process that hasn't always served him well.

James, who came to LaPorte 27 years ago, didn't even get an interview after Schellinger stepped down. And when the administration recommended him last month as the replacement for David Ortiz, the LaPorte school board voted 4-3 not to hire him.

Luckily for all concerned, enough minds were changed that he was approved 6-1 on a revote.

"I can't thank the administration enough for believing in me," James said this week.

James also has good words for the head coaches he worked under since Schellinger's departure: Dave Sharpe, Jeremy Lowery and David Ortiz.

"They are friends for life," James said.

But for a variety of reasons, they weren't in it for the long haul at LaPorte. James is, and that's why he's the right guy for the job.

He came to town after coaching for five years in Michigan and stamped himself as a program guy from the very start, taking the head football job at Kesling Middle School.

He also worked with the freshman team before winding up as the varsity offensive line coach. Nearing 60 and having been passed over once, he wasn't sure being a head coach again for the first time since the mid-1990s was in the cards.

"I really thought those days were past me," James said. "(But) after the turnover here I thought it was something I had to do."

He had seriously thought about leaving just once, in 2014. "The only program I considered was Hobart (because of) my respect for that program and those people."

But James, who also is a math teacher, wound up staying. An indication of his collaborative approach is the unique setup he had in his other coaching gig at LaPorte: he and Tim Beres were co-head coaches of the Slicers' successful boys track program for more than a decade.

When Beres decided to step away from track, James decided to as well. Now his focus is solely football and he's loving every minute of his new job.

"I don't feel 58," he said. "Other coaches, they probably have no clue I'm 58 even though I've been around. I still feel like I'm a mid-30s guy."

That kind of energy could be what the Slicers need to become relevant again after four straight losing seasons.

It's never going to be easy for them in the Duneland Athletic Conference, where they're the second-smallest school with 1,785 students (LaPorte County neighbor Michigan City has 1,654).

Valparaiso, Merrillville and Chesterton all have more than 2,000 students, Portage is over 2,400 and Crown Point (2,934) and Lake Central (3,242) sit atop the enrollment list.

That aside, LaPorte's lower-level numbers are excellent: 67 incoming freshmen have signed up for summer drills and 56 were on hand Monday.

That's good, because James is determined to resist the temptation to wear out his best athletes by playing them both ways. "We are committed to two-platooning," he said.

What can we expect from the Slicers this fall? A fun-to-watch aerial attack directed by senior RJ Anglin, whose junior year ended in Week 2 because of a knee injury.

"He's a special quarterback," James said. "I think we're going to be a throw-first, run-second team."

The best part of all this, from a LaPorte football standpoint, is that James never wavered in his devotion to the program even while his own status was unclear. He took the team to a camp at Trine University before being officially hired as head coach.

If he has his way, it's the last job he'll ever have.

"I told the administration I plan on teaching till I'm 65 and God willing, I'd like to still coach," he said. "I'm not going anywhere."

That would be the best-case scenario for all concerned.

Mike Clark is the Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-933-4197 or reach him at michael.clark@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @mikeclarkpreps.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.