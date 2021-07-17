MIKE CLARK: After 50 years as a youth baseball coach, Highland's George Bizoukas is ready to retire

HIGHLAND — George Bizoukas wasn't a baseball player growing up.
He ran track and cross country at Hammond High, graduating in 1952. After four years at Purdue, Bizoukas came back to the Region. And in 1972, he started coaching youth baseball, the way a lot of dads do when their kids start playing Little League.
But unlike a lot of dads, Bizoukas kept coaching, summer after summer, long after his kids had grown up. Saturday was his last day on the job after 50 seasons, as the American Legion regional tournament hosted by Highland wrapped up with Valparaiso Post 94 beating Hobart Post 502 in the title game.
Bizoukas, who is 86 years old, has been with the American Legion Post 180 program since 1980, when manager Mal Kubiak told him, "Come on up to the big leagues."
They ran the Legion team for years, something of an odd couple. Kubiak, who bore an uncanny resemblance to baseball lifer Don Zimmer, was a good enough player in his day to have a shot to play in the White Sox farm system. But he had a family to support and became an iron worker instead. Kubiak was a character, the teller of and subject of endless stories about baseball, his time in the military and everything else.
Bizoukas remembers when Highland Post 180 won state in 1991 and went to Minnesota to play in the Great Lakes Regional. During a pre-game coin flip, Kubiak said, "Heads ... no, no, tails," changing his call while the coin was in the air, Bizoukas recalls with a laugh.
There were a lot of laughs during those years and a lot of good baseball. Kubiak died in 2001 and the Highland Legion post renamed its banquet hall in his honor. Bizoukas, meanwhile, kept coaching.
He didn't do it for money or glory — neither of which you'll find much of in Legion baseball. He did it for the players.
"I've had a great, great time with the kids, enjoyed them all," Bizoukas said. "And if I kept one kid from going bad, that's worth it."
One of his former players, Jordan Minch, was drafted by the Cubs and played six seasons in the minor leagues.
Another standout was Brian Guzek, the star of that 1991 state champ team who'd been around Bizoukas since he was a 4-year-old tagging along to his brother's Little League games.
Guzek also remembers the Kubiak coin-flip switcheroo. "I think they were so shocked, (the game officials) let it happen," Guzek recalled with a laugh.
I covered that 1991 team, which was something you'd never see in today's travel-ball era: a bunch of kids from one town, with two baseball lifers, Kubiak and Bizoukas, as their coaches.
"Baseball (now) is such a different time versus then," Guzek said. "It was 11 Highland guys. You don't get that anymore. You're lucky to have two kids from the same town (on a travel team)."
As travel ball has taken over, town ball programs like American Legion, Little League and Babe Ruth have shrunk. Thirty years ago, Lake County alone supported 14 Legion teams. This year's regional had five teams.
Why is Bizoukas stepping away now?
"I'm 86 years old, what do you want me to do?" he said with a laugh. "I can't do it anymore. It's hard."
Though he's done managing, Bizoukas won't be done with the Post 180 team till he finds someone to take it over. That's a work in progress, but it seems likely someone will step up.
Highland is, and always has been, a baseball town. Even as other sports have had their ups and downs, baseball has been a constant. And this has been a banner year, with the Highland Senior Babe Ruth team winning state and the Highland Little League taking the District 1 title.
The best way the town could repay George Bizoukas for all the time and money he's spent keeping Post 180 going would be for someone to take on the role he's played so well for so long. That would be the most fitting tribute there could be.
Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2020-21 school year
Our favorite photos from a photogenic prep sports season.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic fall prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic winter prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic spring prep sports season in the Region.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.