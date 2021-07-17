MIKE CLARK: After 50 years as a youth baseball coach, Highland's George Bizoukas is ready to retire

HIGHLAND — George Bizoukas wasn't a baseball player growing up.

He ran track and cross country at Hammond High, graduating in 1952. After four years at Purdue, Bizoukas came back to the Region. And in 1972, he started coaching youth baseball, the way a lot of dads do when their kids start playing Little League.

But unlike a lot of dads, Bizoukas kept coaching, summer after summer, long after his kids had grown up. Saturday was his last day on the job after 50 seasons, as the American Legion regional tournament hosted by Highland wrapped up with Valparaiso Post 94 beating Hobart Post 502 in the title game.

Bizoukas, who is 86 years old, has been with the American Legion Post 180 program since 1980, when manager Mal Kubiak told him, "Come on up to the big leagues."

They ran the Legion team for years, something of an odd couple. Kubiak, who bore an uncanny resemblance to baseball lifer Don Zimmer, was a good enough player in his day to have a shot to play in the White Sox farm system. But he had a family to support and became an iron worker instead. Kubiak was a character, the teller of and subject of endless stories about baseball, his time in the military and everything else.