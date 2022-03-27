MIKE CLARK: At 75, Gary Hayes is still looking for new coaching challenges

Gary Hayes isn't ready to retire.

That may not surprise folks who've known him as a constant presence at Region basketball and tennis courts for decades.

Season after season, year after year, Hayes has been coaching kids up in those two sports. His resume spans more than 50 years, 100-plus seasons and seven decades, from the 1960s to the 2020s.

Hayes is part of this year's seven-member induction class for the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame. He's joined by Jermaine Boyette (Hammond basketball), Joe Fletcher (Hammond baseball), Portia Fultz Archer (Hammond basketball and volleyball), Terri Meier Fech (Gavit volleyball, basketball, cross country and track), Mark Peters (Morton football and baseball) and James Whitaker (Hammond swimming and golf). Whitaker, the Hall's initial Veterans selection, and Fletcher will be inducted posthumously. The ceremony will be May 12 at the Hammond Civic Center.

Hayes' most recent gig was as a boys tennis assistant at Portage last fall. He didn't coach this basketball season after a one-year stint running Calumet College's men's program.

"This year, it didn't seem to be the right situation," Hayes said. "I stepped away to see what I should do."

He still went to games. "We're all great coaches when we're sitting in the stands," Hayes said jokingly. "I was watching situations and thinking, 'What would I do?'"

The hardest part of not coaching was the postseason.

"It really got to me during sectional time," Hayes said. "I would like to be out there coaching under that pressure."

He's open to getting back in the game.

"Energy-wise, I'm good," Hayes said. "Health-wise, I'm good. I can still do it."

The question, he knows, is whether anyone wants him to do it at the age of 75.

"Opportunities may not come my way," he said.

It was different when the 1964 Clark grad headed back to the Region after graduating from Indiana State. He knew he was going to be a teacher and he knew he not only wanted to coach, but likely would have to. That was fine because he caught the coaching bug at Indiana State, where he began a lifelong friendship with former East Chicago Washington basketball star and future Portage tennis coach Rich Mason.

"When we came out of college in the late '60s, sometimes you wouldn't get that teaching job if you didn't coach multiple sports," Hayes said.

He was hired in the Gary school system and mentored by longtime Froebel and Wirt basketball coach Mickey Sofiak. Hayes also got his first head coaching job in 1969, running the boys tennis team at West Side. He also coached boys and girls tennis at Lake Station and Wirt, going 540-215 in duals and winning 16 sectionals.

His basketball jobs included Lake Station boys and girls, Griffith boys, and Purdue Calumet men and women, as he put together a 474-253 record.

The seasons and the years flew past. "I coached three varsity sports 17 years in a row at Lake Station," Hayes said, noting it was easier years ago when most sports weren't the full-time endeavors they are today.

The biggest highlights? Taking Griffith's boys to the 2015 Class 3A state championship game and taking Purdue Calumet's women to the NAIA National Tournament.