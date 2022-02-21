MIKE CLARK: Bob Shinkan steps away from Munster baseball after 35 years, 1 state title and countless memories

When Bob Shinkan graduated from Ball State back in the mid-1970s, he had a few job interviews lined up around Indianapolis.

But then he found out about an opening at Munster, who he played football for John Friend and baseball for Mike Niksic. The hometown kid landed the job.

And more than 40 years later, Shinkan is still here. But for the first time in what seems like forever, the 68-year-old won't be the Mustangs baseball coach when the season starts next month.

Shinkan, who was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in September 2019, stepped down over the offseason after a career for the ages. In 35 seasons, his Mustangs went 688-346 with 11 sectional titles, five regional championships and the program's only state crown, in Class 4A in 2002.

"It was one of those decisions that was very, very hard to make," Shinkan said last week.

But in a way, it also was an easy call.

"I just knew that I wouldn't be able to carry out my normal duties with the kids," Shinkan said.

Shinkan's cancer treatment started with pills, and now has progressed to chemotherapy.

"We keep the positive attitude and keep fighting," he said.

That's been his mantra as a coach too since he joined Niksic's staff in the mid-'80s. Back then, Shinkan was in charge of both the freshman and JV teams, sometimes coaching six games a week.

He loved it. It was baseball and it was Munster, two things that have been near and dear to his heart for as long as he can remember.

Niksic, who was the program's first coach, and his wife Margaret died in a boating accident after the 1985 season. Shinkan took over the varsity the next year.

"Year after year (and) here we are," he said.

Long-tenured coaches are a thing at Munster. The Mustangs have had only three football coaches: Friend, Leroy Marsh and Jason Grunewald. Boys basketball coach Mike Hackett is celebrating 20 years in the job this season.

That's no accident, Shinkan said.

"Munster is a great place," he said. "Good administration, good people to work for."

Shinkan's Munster ties extend to his family. His wife Laura is a native of the town and they raised their two sons, Scott and Mike, here.

Meanwhile, every spring the wins kept coming for Shinkan and the Mustangs. Munster reached the top of the mountain in 2002, beating Evansville North 9-1 to win the Class 4A state championship.

A year earlier, Munster reached the final four, losing 7-1 to Penn in the state semifinals. Under the revamped IHSAA playoff format, the Mustangs advanced to the final four again last spring before losing 3-2 to Fishers in the semistate.

With the program still among the state's elite, it's hard to walk away knowing there might be another trip to state just around the corner.

"I wanted to keep going and going and going," Shinkan said. "I just said, I'm having too much fun, I still think I'm doing the school proud of what I put on the field."

He's never been just a coach either. Shinkan still teaches geometry.

"I love teaching, I love being with the kids," he said.

His health issues are never far away. There's no way they can be, unfortunately. But pity is just a four-letter word for Shinkan. Wondering "why me?" never crossed his mind, even though only about 1% of those diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States are men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"You can't take that (negative) attitude," he said. "There's some tough times and tough days. You've just got to keep on going."

Munster baseball also will keep on going. Mike Mikolajczyk, who has been in the program for 25 years, takes over as head coach. Matt Backs, another longtime assistant, also is back.

So Shinkan knows the program will be in good hands. Just like it's been for decades.

