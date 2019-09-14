Does Matt Nagy get too much credit for last year's turnaround season for the Bears and too much blame for last week's dud of an opener?
Yes and no.
You've heard the old saying about coaches' roles being overrated in a team's success or failure. And from this vantage point, that feels to be half-true in relation to the Bears.
After the unsuccessful tenures of the in-over-his-head Marc Trestman and the gruff-mannered and gruff-voiced John Fox, Nagy was a breath of fresh air last season. Even if the Bears hadn't had such a quick rise to the top of the NFC North, watching them under a young coach on the rise would have felt like less of a chore.
But as sometimes happens in the parity-minded NFL, the Bears went from bad to pretty good almost overnight and Nagy was being hailed as a genius. His expertise, though, was on the offensive side of the ball, a side that was as unpredictable as the Chicago weather.
The backbone of the franchise then and now is a ferocious defense. Then-coordinator Vic Fangio parlayed that unit's success into the first head-coaching gig of his 40-year career. Fangio left for Denver, the Bears hired Chuck Pagano to replace him and, based on last week, the defense is as good as ever.
It is a defense that could take a team to the Super Bowl — if, and this is a big if right now — it was accompanied by a remotely competent offense.
It's too early to tell if the Bears' offense is indeed competent. But the early returns did not look good. Three points at home against a Packers' defense that came into the season with some questions is not going to inspire confidence in Bears Nation.
The question — and it's a good one — is: Can Nagy make the adjustments needed to get the offense moving when it faces Fangio and the Broncos Sunday in Denver?
A lot of people are saying Nagy didn't forget how to coach over the offseason, and that seems a reasonable assumption. But it's clear he also didn't lose his disdain for the running game or his boundless confidence in quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
Jordan Howard was a diamond in the rough, coming to the Bears out of Indiana University and developing into a quality NFL running back. But somehow he wound up out of favor with Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace, and now he's in Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, Trubisky remains a work in progress, capable of being very good or very bad from week to week. His quarterback rating high mark last season was 154.6 in a 48-10 win over Tampa Bay and his low point was 33.3 in a 15-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams. What that tells us is the Bears found ways to win whether he was good or bad.
They couldn't do that against Green Bay last week in that ugly 10-3 loss. But Trubisky's 62.1 passer rating doesn't tell the whole story of why the Bears are 0-1. For that, we just need to look at the imbalance of Nagy's play calls: 50 passes vs. 15 runs in a game that was decided by one touchdown.
Is the Bears' running game good enough to take some pressure off their young quarterback? We don't know.
We do know that Nagy gave some kind of vague explanation for the pass/run imbalance to the effect that the offense never got into a rhythm. Well, it's hard to get into a rhythm when you're so one-dimensional. And, why didn't you call a few more runs once it became clear that a pass-happy game plan wasn't the way to go?
The Bears have had 10 days — an eternity in NFL time — to fix what ailed the offense in Week 1. Come Sunday afternoon, we'll find out if those efforts were successful. Watch if you dare.