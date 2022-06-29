MIKE CLARK: Gary's storied sports history gets the legacy it deserves

GARY — Their stories live on, the athletes who got their start in the Steel City and made their names from here to Hollywood and beyond.

On Wednesday morning, a dozen of the brightest stars were honored during the unveiling of the Gary Sports Hall of Fame's Wall of Fame in a hallway on the west side of Indiana University Northwest's Arts and Science Building.

A book could easily be written about each of them, but here's a quick rundown:

Fred "The Hammer" Williamson, an NFL star who later became one of the most popular and prolific action movie stars of his era.

Alex Karras, another NFL star-turned-actor who made Mongo in Mel Brooks' "Blazing Saddles" one of the most recognized and beloved characters in movie comedy history.

Hank Stram, mic'ed up and encouraging his players to "matriculate the ball down the field" as one of the most successful NFL coaches of the 1960s and '70s.

Tom Harmon, a Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan, World War II hero and pioneering sports broadcaster.

Glenn Robinson, Mr. Basketball, No. 1 overall draft pick, NBA scoring champ.

Ron Kittle, who went from working in the steel mills to folk-hero status and hitting roof shots at old Comiskey Park for the White Sox.

Lloyd McClendon, aLittle League World Series prodigy who later became a Major League Baseball player and manager.

Tony Zale, world middleweight boxing champ.

Dick Barnett, high school state basketball champ, two-time NBA champ.

George Taliaferro, the first Black player drafted by an NFL team.

Rhonda Brady Gilles Anderson, Olympic hurdler, three-time state champion coach.

Lee Calhoun, the first male hurdler to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals.

It took a lot of time and a lot of people to pull this all together. Kudos to leaders at IU and IUN, including IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama, for giving the Hall of Fame the home it's been looking for.

Also, a shout-out to the White family, represented on Wednesday by Bill Hanna, executive director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation. "My boss is a big fan of Gary sports," Hanna said in presenting matching $10,000 checks from the foundation and from Bruce and Beth White.

The Hall of Fame's board worked hard to make this a reality too: vice chairman Chuck Hughes, secretary Earline Rogers and members Al Hamnik, Fred Mitchell and John Stroia.

But I'm not sure anyone did more to bring this dream to reality than board chairman Earl Smith Jr., the former athlete, coach and administrator who, at 88 years old, remains a tireless advocate for Gary sports.

Smith has been working toward this day for years, even as it sometimes seemed Gary's sports history was slipping away with the closing of all of the city's public high schools except West Side.

"The biggest problem was finding the right spot," Smith said.

The high schools were considered until they were shuttered, and so was U.S. Steel Yard, home of the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Some of the original movers behind the project, including Ron Heflin and Roy Pratt, passed away and others stepped up to continue the work.

Smith had seen other exhibits celebrating Gary sports over the years, but he wanted something bigger and more permanent. Not just for the honorees themselves, but for the next generations of athletes extending the long line of excellence.

"The primary concern I had ... is what we could do for our young kids," Smith said. "Days are forgotten but memories are there forever. We wanted to instill something in their minds."

The plaques for those first 12 inductees — six from 2021, six from this year — now hang in a place of honor at IUN. There will be an induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. July 29 at the IUN Arts and Sciences Building auditorium. The six living inductees have RSVP'd their intent to attend, and representatives of the six deceased members also are expected to be on hand.

Information on tickets, which cost $25, and how to nominate future HOF members is available at the organization's website: garysportshalloffame.org. There's also info on how to donate to support the Hall of Fame's mission of making sure Gary's rich sports history is preserved and promoted for years to come. It's as worthy a cause as you'll find.

Mike Clark is the Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-933-4197 or reach him at michael.clark@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @mikeclarkpreps.

