MIKE CLARK: In a pandemic season, Deshawndre Washington is the equalizer for South Suburban

"I wanted to spend time with my auntie," Washington said. "That's like my mom, though. I love her to death. I'd do anything to see her happy.

"She was mad at me when I left Robert Morris, but now she's real proud of me, real proud of what I'm doing."

No surprise there. Barring something crazy, Washington is going to be Pigatti's fourth NJCAA Division II Player of the Year. Long and quick and athletic at 6-feet-7, he leads the nation in scoring (27.3 points a game) and rebounding (14.8 per game), while also ranking third in blocks per game (3.0) and fourth in steals per game (2.9).

Those numbers are as much a surprise to Washington as anyone else, given his role was so much different in high school.

"When I was with Ayo and Adam ... I was more of a facilitator and I liked that role," Washington said. "It fit me."

Old habits die hard though, so he's also tied for 24th in the nation at 4.5 assists a game.

But the Bulldogs (16-4), who are ranked No. 4 nationally heading into the NJCAA Division II Region IV playoffs, aren't as deep or balanced as usual. They need every bit of offense Washington can provide.