MIKE CLARK: In a pandemic season, Deshawndre Washington is the equalizer for South Suburban

Junior college basketball players are nomadic by nature, but Deshawndre Washington and South Suburban's men are taking it to the extreme this pandemic season.
Like a lot of juco players, Washington is trying to get his career back on track at a different school than the one he started his college career at.
He was a state champ as a junior at Public League power Morgan Park on a team that featured future Illinois stars Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller. From there, Washington moved on to Robert Morris in Pittsburgh.
But a series of family tragedies — the deaths of his 4-year old sister and two uncles — brought him back home after one game and one semester. Enter South Suburban and coach John Pigatti.
"It was a rough, bumpy path (to the Bulldogs)," Washington said before practice Tuesday morning at the Southland Center in Lynwood (more on that later). "I kinda was out there messing up. My head wasn't in the right space.
"So I came home second semester, right before it started. I was just at home really, and then 'P' gave me a call. He said, do I like winning? I said yeah, so he told me to get off my butt and come over here."
Not everyone in Washington's life liked the move, at first. That group included then-Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin, who helped Washington get a Division I offer, and Leona Gilet, his aunt.
"I wanted to spend time with my auntie," Washington said. "That's like my mom, though. I love her to death. I'd do anything to see her happy.
"She was mad at me when I left Robert Morris, but now she's real proud of me, real proud of what I'm doing."
No surprise there. Barring something crazy, Washington is going to be Pigatti's fourth NJCAA Division II Player of the Year. Long and quick and athletic at 6-feet-7, he leads the nation in scoring (27.3 points a game) and rebounding (14.8 per game), while also ranking third in blocks per game (3.0) and fourth in steals per game (2.9).
Those numbers are as much a surprise to Washington as anyone else, given his role was so much different in high school.
"When I was with Ayo and Adam ... I was more of a facilitator and I liked that role," Washington said. "It fit me."
Old habits die hard though, so he's also tied for 24th in the nation at 4.5 assists a game.
But the Bulldogs (16-4), who are ranked No. 4 nationally heading into the NJCAA Division II Region IV playoffs, aren't as deep or balanced as usual. They need every bit of offense Washington can provide.
"It's not one of my better teams talent-wise, not one of my better teams acting(-wise)," Pigatti said. "I don't know if it's because of COVID. We got kicked out of our gym. We were put on lockdown after Thanksgiving where we couldn't do anything till the first of the year. We couldn't do anything for a month."
And yes, when the Bulldogs did get back together, they had to vacate their on-campus gym to make way for a COVID-19 vaccination site. South Suburban now practices every morning at the Southland Center, which doesn't have locker rooms or a regulation court. That's why the Bulldogs can't host the Region IV tournament, even though it's a perk that usually goes to the top seed. Pigatti appreciates Triton, a Division I school that won its own Region IV title last week, stepped up to host the Division II regional, as well.
Washington will be there, doing his best to help the Bulldogs make another long playoff run. In Pigatti's 15 seasons, SSC has won 10 regional titles — including last year, when it qualified for a national tournament that was canceled because of COVID.
But there are other things on Washington's plate as well, including being a dad to his 4-month-old daughter. He believes it's helping him transition from being a kid to being an adult.
"It makes me feel like that pushed me over the hump," Washington said. "It felt like it gave me a power boost almost.
"You most definitely got to grow up. You got to be on your P's and Q's and you got to make sure your baby got everything she or he needs."
Right now, Washington and South Suburban seem to have just what they need: each other.
Gallery: TF North at TF South boys basketball
Gallery: TF North at TF South boys basketball
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
Gallery
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.