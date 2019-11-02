It's taken us a while to realize it, but Matt Nagy is Joe Maddon with a thinner resume and fewer catch phrases.
What both the Bears coach and ex-Cubs manager share is a sunny worldview that refuses to admit the possibility of any rain on their parade or that their players might not always do the right thing.
Maddon's methods were a big part of the Cubs shedding their century-plus curse and going from lovable losers to World Series champs.
You could argue that the Bears were in need of a similar attitude adjustment after they said farewell to the perpetually grumpy John Fox.
Nagy had quite the honeymoon last season, when it was easy to buy his optimistic take on a team that far exceeded expectations until Cody Parkey broke Bears Nation's heart with the double doink.
All the Bears needed to do in the offseason, we kept hearing, was to find a more reliable kicker to pair with a ferocious defense and an offense that was bound to be even better in year two under Nagy.
How has that been working out so far?
Last week's game-ending miss aside, Eddy Pineiro has been good enough to make fans ignore him in favor of more pressing concerns, like: Is Mitch Trubisky ever going to be the quarterback Nagy thinks he is?
It's not Trubisky's fault that General Manager Ryan Pace overpaid to trade up and draft him ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. You can slice and dice the stats any number of ways — and that's been a favorite pastime in Chicago. But the reality is Trubisky is at best a middle-of-the-road QB who can't win a game by himself like the other members of his draft class can.
He's capable of picking up yards on the ground, but it's not a good sign when that's the best thing you can say about your quarterback. Trubisky can't make the big throws when he needs to. That has led to a seemingly endless series of short passes that are reminiscent of the John Shoop era when the Bears always seemed to throw 4-yard passes on third-and-8.
Which brings us back to Nagy, whose in-game coaching keeps the phones ringing at sports talk stations. He has lamented the offense's lack of rhythm more than once this season. It's a curious statement from the guy who calls the plays and should theoretically be able to solve that problem.
For lack of a better word, Nagy seems lost at times on the sidelines. Calling a franchise-low seven running plays in the loss to the banged-up Saints two weeks ago was the biggest head-scratcher in a season of them. Some red-zone decisions in last week's defeat to the Chargers came close, though.
Last year, Nagy shook up the stodgy Bears playbook with some razzle-dazzle that was fun to watch. But "fun" isn't a word many would use to describe watching this year's offense, at least until rookie running back David Montgomery's breakthrough game last week.
A little more of Montgomery and some evidence that Trubisky is indeed getting better would make Nagy's positive approach easier to accept. Then maybe the fans would be as upbeat about the Bears as their coach is.