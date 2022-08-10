MIKE CLARK: Munster shows benefits of hybrid approach to youth baseball

Youth baseball used to be simpler in the Region.

When I first got here in 1988, kids mostly played Little League till they were 12, Babe Ruth from 13 to 15 and either American Legion or Senior Babe Ruth from 16 to 18.

Travel ball was around, but it wasn't too widespread.

For better or worse, though, town ball — where kids play close to home, with their buddies — has been on a long, slow decline. Northwest Indiana's two Little League districts have merged into one, Babe Ruth's numbers have shrunk and Legion ball has all but disappeared.

Part of it is fewer kids are playing baseball, a trend that's not unique to the Region. And more of the ones who are playing have migrated to travel ball.

That's a good route for the kids who have enough talent — and whose parents have enough money — to justify and make possible driving hundreds of miles every weekend for tournaments.

It's a good investment for a player who has the passion and tools to play in college and beyond. But most kids just play baseball for fun in the summer, and the rigors of full-time travel ball could sour them on the game forever.

At the same time, with the thinning ranks in town ball, talented kids don't always see the competition they need to get better if they stay on that track. So what's the way to help kids have fun and become better baseball players at the same time?

Munster's answer to that question is, try a hybrid approach. In one of the Region's biggest baseball towns, the proof is in the results.

Munster's 13-year-old All-Stars are heading to the Babe Ruth World Series — which gets underway Friday in Glen Allen, Virginia — after winning the Ohio Valley Regional in Crown Point. It's the latest achievement for Munster youth baseball, where the current 12-year-olds advanced to Little League state after winning state as 11-year-olds.

Munster still values town ball, and letting kids be kids in the summertime. But there's also a part-time travel program, the Munster Bombers, that offers a more intensive baseball experience for those who choose to take part.

Because it's not a weekly slog, Munster 13s coach Mike DeSoto said, the Bombers' tournaments are more meaningful. He recalls some of his players joking, "We get to stay overnight finally," before a tourney in Indianapolis this year.

Next up is a serious road trip, by van to Virginia. It's probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for these kids, made sweeter by their improbable postseason path.

There weren't enough 13-year-old teams for a district tourney, and Munster beat Crown Point at state. But then it lost its two pool-play games at the Ohio Valley Regional before storming back with three straight wins.

DeSoto says pitching is the strength of his team, with a host of reliable arms in lefty Ryan Mikolanis and righties Dylan McManaman, Angelo DeSoto, Brennan Rommelfanger and Jake Foerster.

Nick Crowley handles the catching duties, with an infield of Mikolanis or Patrick Laschober at first base, Rommelfanger or Julian Sharp at second, Foerster or Angelo DeSoto at shortstop, and Diego Jimenez Jr. or Tommy Novak at third.

The outfield regulars are Eric Fedrick in left, Joey Scheiber in center and Finn Kinsella in right.

Mike DeSoto, who coaches along with Diego Jimenez Sr., Bill Laschober and Kevin McManaman, isn't sure what to expect at the World Series. But he likes his club and how it's prepared for its spotlight moment.

"We definitely knew we had a good team," Mike DeSoto said. "We've got a lot of good arms ... we knew we could be competitive."

Thanks to the foresight of the town's youth baseball community and its ability to adapt to the changing landscape, Munster usually is.