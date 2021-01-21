 Skip to main content
MIKE CLARK: Nationally-ranked South Suburban faces one challenge after another in the pandemic era
MEN'S BASKETBALL | COMMENTARY

MIKE CLARK: Nationally-ranked South Suburban faces one challenge after another in the pandemic era

When we last checked in with John Pigatti and South Suburban College, it was a bittersweet time.

The Bulldogs were celebrating Courtney Carter being named NJCAA Division II Player of the Year and moving on to SIU-Edwardsville. But they also were coming to terms with how the pandemic cost them a chance to play in the Division II nationals for the 10th time in 14 seasons.

That roller coaster Pigatti and his players were on? It's still screaming around the track.

After the NJCAA first postponed and then canceled the 2020 national tournaments, it was time to look to the 2020-2021 season. Which is actually a 2021 season because teams were allowed to just practice and scrimmage before the new year.

The Bulldogs usually have access to their gym for offseason work, but like everything else, that was different in 2020.

"Our gym was closed because we were a COVID testing site," Pigatti said. "We couldn't get into our gym this summer."

But they were able to start working out on Oct. 1, and played a few scrimmages before Thanksgiving. Then came an extended break before going back to work on Jan. 4.

Two weeks later came one positive test for COVID-19 within the program, and the Bulldogs went on pause. They're now scheduled to open their season Jan. 30 at Danville with the home opener — minus fans — to follow on Feb. 1 against the Trinity Christian JV team.

During all this, Pigatti was navigating an ever-changing JUCO landscape, trying to put together a roster and a schedule for a season like no other.

The NJCAA, like other college sports governing bodies, made this a "free" year for athletes, ruling that it will not count as a season of eligibility.

That changed the recruiting dynamic, as did SSC's lack of experience: the only two players back from last season's national qualifiers are guard Ishmael Martin from Dunbar and guard/forward Demarius Byrd from Thornridge.

How to fill the roster? "Because of this COVID thing, we stocked up on some transfers," Pigatti said. "We would like to see how they would come together."

Transfers are common at JUCOs, often seen as a stepping stone from a decision that didn't go quite right to something better. But this year, all the usual conditions don't apply.

Two of the Bulldogs' incoming transfers are from colleges whose programs shut down for the season because of the pandemic: Chance Love, son of the Bulls great Bob Love, and Courtney Fields. Love played at Rich Central and then at Kennedy-King before all Chicago city colleges paused sports. Fields, a Bogan graduate, was the second-leading scorer last season at Waubonsee before that far west suburban college opted out of the 2020-21 season.

Two more new Bulldogs won state titles for Chicago Public League teams: Morgan Park's Deshawndre Washington, who played one game last season for NCAA Division I Robert Morris, and Orr's Tyronn Mosley, who spent last season at Coffeyville, a JUCO in Kansas.

As it turned out, getting the roster together might have been the easy part compared to filling out a schedule. So many NJCAA Division III schools opted out this year that the national tournament was canceled and the remaining teams were moved into Division II for this season only.

And as of Wednesday, there were only five other Division II teams in SSC's district — a number Pigatti fears could drop even lower.

"It's something new that happens every day," he said. "I'm scrambling to get enough games. I don't know that we'll get to the allotted 22 games we can play."

For all the challenges, though, Pigatti can look at the bright side. The Bulldogs are a respected program, picking up the No. 2 ranking in the latest national poll. And they have institutional support.

"All they want to do is play basketball and go to school," Pigatti said. "Our administration, our athletic director Steve Ruzich, have been very supportive of our guys.

"These student-athletes have come to go to school and play. They deserve the opportunity."

Yes, they do.

Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

