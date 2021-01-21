MIKE CLARK: Nationally-ranked South Suburban faces one challenge after another in the pandemic era

When we last checked in with John Pigatti and South Suburban College, it was a bittersweet time.

The Bulldogs were celebrating Courtney Carter being named NJCAA Division II Player of the Year and moving on to SIU-Edwardsville. But they also were coming to terms with how the pandemic cost them a chance to play in the Division II nationals for the 10th time in 14 seasons.

That roller coaster Pigatti and his players were on? It's still screaming around the track.

After the NJCAA first postponed and then canceled the 2020 national tournaments, it was time to look to the 2020-2021 season. Which is actually a 2021 season because teams were allowed to just practice and scrimmage before the new year.

The Bulldogs usually have access to their gym for offseason work, but like everything else, that was different in 2020.

"Our gym was closed because we were a COVID testing site," Pigatti said. "We couldn't get into our gym this summer."

But they were able to start working out on Oct. 1, and played a few scrimmages before Thanksgiving. Then came an extended break before going back to work on Jan. 4.