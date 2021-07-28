MIKE CLARK: NWI Oilmen's Jack Guzek plays the waiting game

As it was, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound right-hander had a rough season, going 0-1 with an 11.81 ERA in six games.

Between the redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted all athletes because of COVID-19, Guzek is eligible to return to Iowa. But he's turned that page.

"They would like for me to come back, and I thought it would be a good option," Guzek said. "But financially I would say it wasn't the best option because they're out of scholarship money, and Iowa is a very, very expensive school."

That said and the numbers notwithstanding, Guzek has no regrets about playing for the Hawkeyes this spring.

"I worked a lot with the Iowa coaches this year," he said. "And even though it didn't go well there, they still taught me a ton of things which contributed to me doing well here, even last year."

No doubt about that. Guzek has been an elite pitcher in the hitter-dominated MCL since he arrived in Whiting three years ago. This summer, he's 5-1 with a 2.25 ERA and a 44-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 innings. Overall with the Oilmen, Guzek is 10-3. He also has a 3.18 ERA over 17 games with 124 strikeouts and 15 walks in 87 1/3 innings.

The biggest thing he picked up from Iowa coaches is another pitch.