MIKE CLARK: Oilmen continue to grow in 10th season

Oil City seats about 1,100, so the Oilmen won't draw those numbers in their 50-game season. But Popravak believes summer college baseball can become a mainstay just like the city's quirky fest.

Right now, he's just relieved to get back to what passes for normal as the pandemic eases.

Popravak made the choice to play an abbreviated season last summer under COVID-19 restrictions, which included limiting capacity in the ballpark to 250.

"We could have easily been at (full) capacity every day," he said. "People wanted to get out of the house."

But with the fixed costs of a typical season and the reduced revenue of a pandemic summer, "I had a huge loss last year," Popravak said.

Paycheck Protection Program funds helped to mitigate that to a degree.

Still, why play, given the financial challenges?

"There's two trains of thought," Popravek said. "Being a baseball purist, I thought the kids — having shut down so early in the (college) season — needed to have a summer. They needed to play.

"If any of them have the idea of going to a higher level, they've got to keep developing. They can't take a year off."