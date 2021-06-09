MIKE CLARK: Oilmen continue to grow in 10th season

WHITING — Don Popravak remembers growing up on Chicago's East Side, just across the state line, and coming here to play high school baseball games.
That was back in the '70s, when there were a few houses and a small park at the east end of 119th Street.
"I never contemplated the city would do this one day," the Northwest Indiana Oilmen owner said before the team's 10th season opener Tuesday night.
"This" is Oil City Stadium, the gem of a ballpark Whiting built just north of the sprawling BP complex.
"The former mayor loved baseball," Popravak said of Joe Stahura. "His passion was baseball, and he had the opportunity through the generosity of BP Whiting to build something that was really nice."
"Really nice" doesn't even do Oil City justice. Fans are greeted by the classic brick facade, and walk up the stairs to the grandstand to see a view of the BP facility that just shouts, "Region."
With an immaculate playing surface and a clubhouse for the home team, it's an easy sell to get players to play for the Oilmen. That's what Popravak has been doing for 10 years now.
He compares it to another staple of summertime in Whiting.
"Pierogi Fest, it started small," Popravak said, "And then the momentum built and 2019 was our 25th anniversary ... and 350,000 were here."
Oil City seats about 1,100, so the Oilmen won't draw those numbers in their 50-game season. But Popravak believes summer college baseball can become a mainstay just like the city's quirky fest.
Right now, he's just relieved to get back to what passes for normal as the pandemic eases.
Popravak made the choice to play an abbreviated season last summer under COVID-19 restrictions, which included limiting capacity in the ballpark to 250.
"We could have easily been at (full) capacity every day," he said. "People wanted to get out of the house."
But with the fixed costs of a typical season and the reduced revenue of a pandemic summer, "I had a huge loss last year," Popravak said.
Paycheck Protection Program funds helped to mitigate that to a degree.
Still, why play, given the financial challenges?
"There's two trains of thought," Popravek said. "Being a baseball purist, I thought the kids — having shut down so early in the (college) season — needed to have a summer. They needed to play.
"If any of them have the idea of going to a higher level, they've got to keep developing. They can't take a year off."
So, the Oilmen didn't take a pandemic break like so many other activities. And now they're back for what should be a more typical season on the financial side. Popravak isn't in this to make money, though.
His goal is simple: provide an enjoyable experience for players and fans alike,
"Everything we do is affordable family fun," Popravak said,
Popravak hopes to grow the game by creating new generations of fans. The Oilmen's Kids Club has around a thousand members, all of whom receive free tickets. And on Thursday, a few hundred kids will be on hand for YMCA Day.
Getting adults into the park is another priority too now that life is resuming its normal rhythm.
"I just hope people remember that we have a product," Popravak said.
And a good one, too.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.