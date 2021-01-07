MIKE CLARK: One tradition goes virtual, another goes on hiatus because of COVID

And, as usual, committee members will head out to local gyms to scout teams for the $2,000 sportsmanship award that goes to one team in each local sectional.

The event has handed out more than $275,000 in scholarships over the years, and its work is needed more than ever as more families hit hard times during the pandemic.

Canceling the event wasn't really an option in Doherty's mind.

"Our thought was, if we let the dinner go for a year, it would be hard to resurrect," he said.

And there's a silver lining with the switch to a virtual event. While the size of the hall limits the size of in-person dinners, moving online allows parents and fans to be part of the experience this year.

So the sportsmanship dinner goes on, but another staple of the Region winter sports calendar is on hiatus this year.

The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association decided last fall not to hold its annual banquet in 2021. That means the 75th edition of the event will be next January.

"It feels kind of heartbreaking to call it off," Old Timers president Andy Maletta said. "(But) the whole board agreed it was the right thing."