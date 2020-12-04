MIKE CLARK: Pandemic or not, it's game on for Purdue Northwest esports in inaugural season

Bragg is not just an accomplished coach, he's also a pretty good player, and that can only help as he recruits new athletes for the Pride.

"Justin's got quite a rep from his playing days," Costello said, noting Bragg was once ranked in the top 10 nationally among League of Legends competitors.

Bragg has big dreams for the Pride.

"Hopefully we'll have 60 to 100 students on the roster in the next five years or so," he said. "The other goal is to be competitive."

Like many other activities this year, PNW's esports competition was conducted virtually. That did present some challenges.

"It's difficult, because it's easier for me to coach students when we're all together," Bragg said. "People get distracted when you're in a room by yourself."

Felix Barrera can attest to that. The sophomore from Munster is looking forward to seeing both his classmates and teammates again.

"I learn a lot better when I have a person speaking in front of me," Barrera said. "(In remote learning), you start thinking about other things. It's so easy to wander off in your mind."