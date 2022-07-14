MIKE CLARK: RailCats a work in progress heading into second half

GARY — The biggest takeaway for Lamarr Rogers in his first season back in the American Association after an eight-year break is it's a lot better than it used to be.

"The league has definitely improved," said Rogers, in his first year managing the RailCats after an earlier stint as a player and coach with the St. Paul Saints. "There's three teams for sure that could easily be Triple-A teams, or at the least Double-A teams."

Those would be the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (36-16), Chicago Dogs (35-17) and Kansas City Monarchs (34-18). Heading out of the All-Star break and into the second half of the season, only two more of the AA's 12 teams are over .500.

The RailCats (21-32, fourth in AA East) are one of the six teams with losing records and have been scuffling the last couple weeks with 11 losses in 12 games heading into the break.

Rogers isn't discouraged, though, for a variety of reasons. For one, despite the recent hard times, Gary holds the fourth and final playoff spot in its division. (The AA has expanded the playoff field this season from six teams to eight.)

"We're ... pretty close to my schedule, what I was hoping to be at," Rogers said. "My conversations with managers who been in the league for a few years, they could tell things had changed and (were) on the right track. But ... all of them took two or three years to turn it around."

The RailCats' last winning season was 2018, when they went 59-41 and won the AA North before losing in the first round of the playoffs. Gary was 40-59 in 2019, didn't play in 2020 because of the pandemic and went 39-61 last season.

It wasn't that long ago that the RailCats were a perennial title contender under longtime manager Greg Tagert. They won championships in 2005, '07 and '13, and lost in the finals in 2006, '08 and '09.

With the pandemic-triggered contraction of the affiliated minor leagues and the formation of closer ties between MLB and independent leagues like the American Association, there's been an increased emphasis on player development for teams like the RailCats.

That said, Rogers still wants to win. But he's also patient about the process.

"It's one thing to want to make changes," he said. "It's another thing to find the (right) players and convince them to come here."

Gary does have some distinct advantages in attracting top talent, including premier facilities at U.S. Steel Yard, stable ownership in the Salvi family and a coaching staff with significant experience in affiliated baseball.

Rogers says he's learning more every day about the league and its players and appreciates the grind.

"I'm enjoying myself," he said. "I've got a great group of guys. ... But I wasn't expecting it to just be great right away. It just takes time. But we are on the right track."

That said, it's not hard to pinpoint areas that need improvement.

The RailCats are last in the league in runs (215), home runs (38), batting average (.238) and OPS (.686), among other categories.

There have been some bright sports on offense, including outfielder Jesus Marriaga (.351, .947 OPS, 22 RBIs in 24 games), and infielders Daniel Lingua (.302, .818 OPS, 29 RBIs) and Michael Woodworth (.294, 35 runs).

Staying healthy has been another issue, especially in the rotation.

"Pitching has definitely been our strength," Rogers said. "Our offense has lacked. But of late it's been kind of a Catch-22. In the last week and a half, our hitting has actually been pretty good and our pitching has struggled for the first time.

"In all my 26 years (in pro baseball), I haven't had a situation like this where we've had five starters get hurt in 50 games."

One of them, returning veteran Trevor Lubking, is done for the season after throwing just 2 2/3 innings. Two other starters weren't hit by the injury bug, but have been sold to other organizations: Leif Strom to the New York Yankees and Carlos Vega to Monclova of the Mexican League.

Two pitchers who have impressed are reliever Josh Vincent (5-2, 2.55 in 16 games) and currently injured starter Chris Erwin (1-2, 3.21, 50 strikeouts in 42 innings).

Looking ahead to the second half, the story line is simple, according to Rogers: "Can we continue to improve on the offensive side and can we get healthy pitching?"

If the answers are yes and yes, it could be an interesting few weeks at the Steel Yard.