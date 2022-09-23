MIKE CLARK: Saying goodbye to Mike Osika, a Region original

When I go out to cover a game and have to file a story on deadline, the words flow pretty quickly.

Partly because they have to, partly because it’s pretty much muscle memory after 40-plus years.

Even stories that don’t have a hard deadline tend to come fairly easily. You open a file, a lede pops into your head and an hour or so later you have a story.

This column is different. I’ve put it off a few times, struggling to find the right words. But ever since getting a text on Saturday that Mike Osika had passed away at the age of 44 from injuries suffered in a workplace accident, I knew I had to use this platform to tell his story,

Mike was the quintessential Regionite. Grew up in Griffith, studied at Purdue Northwest when it was known as Purdue Calumet, went to work in the mills.

I met him around 20 years ago through Jeff Carroll, a former Times sports writer who’s now a local attorney. They were part of a tight-knit group of guys who were friends from their high school days — and in some cases far earlier — in Griffith. They’re still friends today.

I didn’t have a lot in common with the group, other than our shared friendship with Jeff. But they welcomed me in and we spent more than a few nights at places like Bridges’ Scoreboard Lounge, talking about life’s big questions and solving the world’s problems.

Mike stood out in that crowd. As Jeff said the other day when we were reminiscing about Mike, “he was the most opinionated person I ever met.”

It’s true. Mike loved few things more than a good debate. While everyone around him zigged, he zagged. When everyone around Chicago was going nuts for the Bulls and Michael Jordan, Mike was proudly wearing his Shawn Kemp jersey and cheering for the Seattle Sonics. In a Region full of Bears fans, he was adamantly a supporter of the Minnesota Vikings.

Mike had a lot of other passions besides defending a contrary point of view and backing those out-of-area sports teams. He loved loud, aggressive music, he loved his friends and, most of all, he loved his kids.

One of the first thoughts that popped into my head when I heard the awful news from Jeff was how Mike would never share those important life events: watching his kids graduate from high school, dancing at their wedding, playing with his grandkids.

Mike was also defined, to me at least, partly by what he didn’t like. He had zero tolerance for hypocrisy in any form and enjoyed calling it out. He had empathy for the outsider and the underdog, and defended them at every chance.

He would have been a great writer, because he was smart, funny, fearless and honest. All of those qualities came out when he posted a tribute on Facebook a few years ago after one member of the friend group passed away.

I didn’t know that guy, but reading Mike’s tribute made it feel like I did. We talked about it and Mike said he wanted it to be more than a typical Facebook post. He wanted it to read like a short story, and it did.

That this group of friends has lost two members so young and so close together is just heartbreaking. I want people to know who Mike was, and I’ll leave the last words to Jeff:

“Mike was the most fiercely loyal person I ever met in my life. Mike wanted real relationships with people.”

That’s what he had, and that’s why it’s so hard for the people who knew him and loved him to deal with the fact that he’s gone. Farewell, buddy. We miss you more than words can say.