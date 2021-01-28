MIKE CLARK: The boys (and girls) of summer are back in Hessville

But there's still a clear role in the youth baseball and softball world for neighborhood leagues like Hessville. It's a place for kids to learn the game and have fun while still being kids, without making some of the time and financial commitments required by travel ball.

Leagues like this are humming along thanks to the efforts of dedicated volunteers like Brock and Tomich. It takes a neighborhood to keep things going, and some of the other heroes in this story are Vern Jefferson and Scott Lush.

Jefferson has been a longtime youth coach in Hessville who runs the highly successful Hammond Hurricanes Senior Babe Ruth team for 16- to 18-year-olds. He also holds regular clinics for younger players.

Lush, the head coach at Morton High School, also is an active supporter of the Governors' feeder programs.

One of the most satisfying parts of the job for Tomich and Brock is seeing Hessville Little League kids go on to bigger and better things. Like in 2015, when Times Baseball Player of the Year Cody Earl led Morton to a Class 4A sectional title.

"That was the moment of a lifetime," Tomich said. "Of the starters on the field (in the sectional championship game), eight of the nine played in Hessville Little League."