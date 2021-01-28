 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MIKE CLARK: The boys (and girls) of summer are back in Hessville
alert urgent

MIKE CLARK: The boys (and girls) of summer are back in Hessville

{{featured_button_text}}

Roger Brock and Dawn Tomich made a tough call last year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic just starting to shut down many aspects of daily life, Brock and Tomich — along with other Hessville Little League officials — decided to take the summer off.

"We felt horrible they weren't playing," said Tomich, the league's player agent.

"(But) we couldn't get any hand sanitizer for the kids," said Brock, the league's president since 2014.

Baseball and softball are central to community life in the Hessville neighborhood on Hammond's southeast side. Generations of kids grew up learning the sports in Hessville Little League, starting out with tee-ball as 4-year-olds.

There's a whole army of dedicated volunteers whose own children long since have aged out of the league but who have stayed involved, giving hundreds of kids a year the chance to have fun in a structured environment.

A lot has been said and written about the emotional costs of the pandemic on kids, as remote learning and lockdowns have limited interactions with their peers.

But as vaccines become available and Indiana's COVID-19 numbers gradually improve, those opportunities for kids to be kids are returning. It can't come too soon.

Brock is getting ready to blanket the neighborhood with posters advertising league signups, which begin from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive in Hammond.

More registration sessions are scheduled at the same site on Feb. 6 (noon-2 p.m.), Feb. 12 (4-6 p.m.), Feb. 19 (5-7 p.m.), Feb. 27 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and March 6 (noon-3 p.m.).

The cost is $80 per child for tee-ball and $120 per child for baseball or softball with a $280 maximum charge per household. Payment plans are available.

The league also is accepting donations of masks, wipes, hand sanitizers and other PPE to help keep fees down and kids safe.

The last year Hessville played, in 2019, about 430 kids participated. Brock and Tomich are hoping for similar numbers this year, especially with Griffith residents also eligible to play baseball and softball because that town no longer has its own league. Parts of Gary also are in the Hessville league boundaries for softball.

"We are optimistic," Tomich said. "We don't know how parents are going to feel about it, (but) people are less scared because they know more about the virus."

COVID is just the latest challenge for town ball, which has been shrinking as more players opt for travel leagues.

Northwest Indiana's two Little League districts have merged into one and the city of Hammond is down to four youth baseball/softball organizations (the others are affiliated with Babe Ruth Baseball: Hermits, Lakeshore and Optimists).

But there's still a clear role in the youth baseball and softball world for neighborhood leagues like Hessville. It's a place for kids to learn the game and have fun while still being kids, without making some of the time and financial commitments required by travel ball.

Leagues like this are humming along thanks to the efforts of dedicated volunteers like Brock and Tomich. It takes a neighborhood to keep things going, and some of the other heroes in this story are Vern Jefferson and Scott Lush.

Jefferson has been a longtime youth coach in Hessville who runs the highly successful Hammond Hurricanes Senior Babe Ruth team for 16- to 18-year-olds. He also holds regular clinics for younger players.

Lush, the head coach at Morton High School, also is an active supporter of the Governors' feeder programs.

Morton's Cody Earl is The Times Player of the Year.

Morton's Cody Earl, The Times 2015 Player of the Year, was a big reason the Governors made it to the Class 4A LaPorte Regional, losing to eventual state champ Penn.

One of the most satisfying parts of the job for Tomich and Brock is seeing Hessville Little League kids go on to bigger and better things. Like in 2015, when Times Baseball Player of the Year Cody Earl led Morton to a Class 4A sectional title.

"That was the moment of a lifetime," Tomich said. "Of the starters on the field (in the sectional championship game), eight of the nine played in Hessville Little League."

MIKE CLARK: Morton grad Cody Earl has a memorable one-and-done season in pro baseball

Is there another Cody Earl in the pipeline in Hessville, waiting for the chance to write some history of his own? Hard to say. But this we know for sure: Hessville Little League's return is great news for the kids who make a career out of baseball and the ones just looking for a fun thing to do this summer.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

For your information

For more information on Hessville Little League registration, call 219-670-0011 or 219-670-6463.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Calumet's Fowler talks about monster game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts