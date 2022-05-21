MIKE CLARK: The boys of summer are back as the Gary SouthShore RailCats open the season

GARY — Twenty years ago, there was a construction site at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, and there was a dream.

Looking out over the immaculately maintained playing surface at U.S. Steel Yard on Friday night when the RailCats opened their 2022 home schedule against Lincoln, it was easy to think back to when it all started.

There was plenty of sunny optimism on the overcast day in June 2001 when ground was broken for this jewel of a ballpark on the east edge of Gary's downtown.

No expense was spared in building a stadium — which had a $45 million price tag — that Gary leaders hoped would be the centerpiece of a revival of a neighborhood and a city that had fallen on hard times.

The stadium wasn't ready in time for the start of RailCats' inaugural season in 2002, forcing the team to play its entire schedule on the road (though it did open in time to host a few other events later that summer).

That wasn't the only thing that didn't go as planned.

The downtown renaissance never really happened. Even with the RailCats bringing in a few thousand people for 45-50 games every summer, that wasn't the catalyst for business development Gary officials hoped for.

But though that dream never came true, another one did. The RailCats' original ownership group, and the current one led by Pat Salvi, have demonstrated that there is a market for the affordable family entertainment that minor league baseball provides.

The novelty has worn off and the ticket demand has moderated to the point where the seldom-used seats down the right-field line were torn out to install a second berm.

But even after the pandemic prompted the RailCats to sit out the American Association's abbreviated 2020 season, the fans are back. Next Tuesday's matinee game, marketed for school outings, already is a sellout.

"Last year we got back into the swing of things after the Fourth of July," said Salvi Sports Enterprises president Brian Lyter, who oversees the RailCats. "It rocked. Our groups are coming back, the (community) partners are as supportive as they've ever been."

One of the lessons of the pandemic for Lyter and his staff was the need to find other events to fill the ballpark when the RailCats were idle. That focus has continued even with the team playing again.

The Steel Yard has hosted graduation ceremonies for Ivy Tech and several Gary high schools. And there have been a couple of MMA events, with the ring sitting on top of home plate, that have brought fans to the park who might never have come to a baseball game.

Another popular non-baseball draw is Righteous Ribs, the restaurant launched in October 2020 by local pastors Kelly Williams and Eric Boone in the long-vacant former Bennigan's space in the right-field corner.

Like the RailCats, Righteous Ribs has persevered through tough times and is still going.

Next year marks the RailCats' 20-year anniversary of playing at Steel Yard. Lyter said the club will take the opportunity to celebrate its history, including its three championships.

For now, it's enough to celebrate the return of baseball and the respite it brings from the pandemic, inflation and the other hard realities of everyday life.

Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

