David Fadely had a sales job to do.
The Portage Pop Warner football coach is running a Pee Wee team this season for players ages 10-12. He expected big things, but some of his kids weren't so sure.
They remembered going 0-8-1 on the Junior Pee Wee level last season.
"At first some of the kids were (saying), 'OK coach, we lost (almost) every game.'"
But then they won a game this season, and another.
"After the first couple games, (they realized), 'Oh yeah, we are special,'" Fadely said.
That's for sure. Fadely's team is 8-0 and preparing to play Michigan City for the state championship either Nov. 8 or 9 in LaPorte.
Because Portage and Michigan City are in different divisions, Portage will be going to the regional win or lose Nov. 16 or 17 against a Chicago-area team in Michigan City.
Portage shut out defending Division 2 state champ Merrillville, and all season has been playing teams with bigger players. It adheres to Pop Warner weight limits for its division. Other local programs, though, have shifted to the unlimited division, which has no size restrictions.
"We've gone up against teams that have run the ball with a 250-pound running back," Fadely said.
How does he motivate his faster, but smaller players?
"We tell them, 'You worked hard. You just want it more than them,'" Fadely said. "'Do it together. He can't run through 11. You guys can do it together.'"
So far, the formula has worked. And Portage is being rewarded: Based on its resume, the team already has been invited to play in the Pop Warner national finals, which start Dec. 7 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
It's heady stuff for a program not used to enjoying this kind of success in youth football. Records are hard to come by, but as far as Fadely can tell, no Portage team has ever gone to nationals before.
Getting this team to Florida has required as much work off the field as on it. The per-player cost of the trip is $1,200, not an insignificant sum for some of the team's families.
So Fadely, his wife Stacy and the rest of the parents have been fundraising whenever and wherever they can.
"It has not stopped," David Fadely said. "My life is working and football."
"We've been doing bake sales almost every week," Stacy Fadely said. "I made the most money doing that."
This coming Friday, there will be an all-you-can-eat taco dinner at Woodland Park in Portage from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door and $7 for children 7 and under.
There's also been a pancake breakfast, and local businesses have chipped in. Stacy Fadely's mom works at Family Express, which donated baked goods.
All the money is earmarked to pay for the 22 players planning to make the Disney trip. If enough is raised, the organization hopes to be able to help players' parents make the trip too.
It's a story of how sports can bring not just kids together, but an entire community too.
And it's Dave Fadely's story too.
"When I first came in, I thought I knew everything," he said. "I tried to apply what I learned in high school football. But it's not high school football."
No, it's just a bunch of kids making memories that will last a lifetime.