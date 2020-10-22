MIKE CLARK: Two towns, two states, two very different seasons for prep athletes

If Pritzker wanted to score political points, he would have allowed the IHSA to conduct a full fall schedule. It would likely make him more popular than he is now.

One thing Indiana and Illinois do agree on in this pandemic year is that individual districts should be free to impose greater restrictions on sports if they see fit. And that's where the divide between Munster and TF South comes into focus.

Munster played a full regular-season football schedule as part of a typical fall season. But TF South, along with fellow District 215 school TF North, has not competed against another school in any sport since March. South and North started the school year in remote learning and are scheduled to remain that way at least through the end of the second quarter. While that goes on, there will be no sports.

The IHSA is hoping to receive guidance from Pritzker by the end of the month that will allow it to go ahead with winter sports. But it appears that TF South and TF North athletes won't be returning to competition anytime soon.