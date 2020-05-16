MIKE CLARK: We're ready for sports to return — safely

What we have learned the past couple months as the world has turned upside down is how much we don't know.
We don't know why COVID-19 hotspots pop up some places and not others. We don't know what drugs might turn out to be the most effective in treating it. We don't know when a vaccine will arrive.
There are other things we do know. We know how many folks have lost their jobs or had their pay cut, how many business owners have seen a life's work brought down by a silent killer we'd never even heard of a few months ago.
And we know, now, how much we appreciated the basic rhythms of our lives now that they've been disrupted.
We all want a return to normalcy, even as we have come to understand "normal" may never look the same again.
We want to go to the gym to work out, to the restaurant to have dinner.
And we want to have sports back.
It's been just over two months since the last major event we covered took place. It was the IHSAA girls gymnastics state meet, held in a mostly empty gym in Muncie. In a precursor to what we may be seeing a lot more of, Chesterton won its third consecutive state title in an event only the teams and event staff were allowed to see in person.
It feels like an eternity since that day. But maybe it only seems so long ago because of how many sports we've missed out on: the NCAA Tournament, the end of the boys basketball playoffs in Indiana and Illinois, the stretch runs for the NBA and NHL, the beginning of the MLB season.
And there are all of high school spring sports. So much work put in for what turns out to be a lost season, so many dreams unfulfilled.
It hurts, a lot.
But there is hope. NASCAR returns this weekend, without fans. Golf is back to, at least in a made-for-TV version. The various pro leagues are sorting out how and when they might resume play.
And locally, we look to July. That's when the Northwest Indiana Oilmen and Gary SouthShore RailCats hope to begin their baseball seasons.
Much work remains to be done to make sure that can happen in a manner that's safe for players and fans. If the logistics can be sorted out, I guarantee the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd will never have sounded so good.
Beyond that, we look to the return of high school sports. The IHSAA has approved summer contact to resume in July with an eye toward staging a fall season.
For some sports, that looks to be easy. Golf and tennis can be configured to limit contact between athletes; area golf courses already are open.
For other sports, there's work that needs to be done. How can soccer and football be made safe for athletes? Contact is inevitable in the former, mandatory in the latter. And what about volleyball, the one indoor sport in the fall? What extra precautions will be needed to play it safely?
So many unknowns. But again, we do know the value of sports, as a rallying point for a community, especially in the Region.
We want sports back. They may look different, especially in the short term. But we can accept adjustments and compromises because now, more than ever, we know how much we value their place in our lives.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.
