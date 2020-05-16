MIKE CLARK: We're ready for sports to return — safely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What we have learned the past couple months as the world has turned upside down is how much we don't know.

We don't know why COVID-19 hotspots pop up some places and not others. We don't know what drugs might turn out to be the most effective in treating it. We don't know when a vaccine will arrive.

There are other things we do know. We know how many folks have lost their jobs or had their pay cut, how many business owners have seen a life's work brought down by a silent killer we'd never even heard of a few months ago.

And we know, now, how much we appreciated the basic rhythms of our lives now that they've been disrupted.

We all want a return to normalcy, even as we have come to understand "normal" may never look the same again.

We want to go to the gym to work out, to the restaurant to have dinner.

And we want to have sports back.

It's been just over two months since the last major event we covered took place. It was the IHSAA girls gymnastics state meet, held in a mostly empty gym in Muncie. In a precursor to what we may be seeing a lot more of, Chesterton won its third consecutive state title in an event only the teams and event staff were allowed to see in person.