MIKE CLARK: Whiting kids deserve better than this summer's chaos

It's been a crazy summer in Whiting, and I'm not talking about the run-up to Pierogi Fest.

While preparations have been underway for the tongue-in-cheek celebration that draws throngs from near and far, a drama — some would call it a tragedy — has been unfolding in the Little City on the Lake.

In the last few months, the School City of Whiting has seen a mass exodus of teachers, coaches, administrators and even school board members tired of what many say is a toxic environment.

My colleagues Grace Opinker and Annie Mattea wrote about the situation, which has led to the departure of almost 30 employees since April. Speakers at Monday's school board meeting criticized superintendent Cynthia Scroggins, who seems determined to weather this storm without offering any explanations or ways to ease the tension. She did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Times reporters.

The turmoil has reached the Oilers athletic department, with the resignation of athletic director Kelly Greer, football coach Brett Jennings and baseball coach Tim Mysliwy, among others.

"In my personal opinion, it's a lack of respect for the teachers and the staff that are doing the everyday work," Greer told me this week. "I don't think the administration is in touch with the people who are doing the work in the buildings."

Whiting isn't a district that sees teachers and coaches come and go. Many people who work there have deep roots in town. Jennings played for the Oilers in the '90s, went off to college and came right back to coach. Greer, a self-described "Whiting girl" whose husband was a police officer in the city for more than 20 years, was the volleyball coach before serving as AD for 3 1/2 years.

So understand that stepping down was not a move she made lightly. When her phone and social media blew up with messages of support after her resignation, Greer said, "it made me feel like I was leaving my own children behind."

All that said, she added, "I'm always going to cheer for Whiting."

Meanwhile, the Oilers football team starts preseason practice Monday under its third head coach in four months, Jason Jendreas. An eight-year veteran of the program, Jendreas worked his way up from middle school assistant to middle school head coach to JV coach. He and fellow assistant Jose Arteaga were running offseason workouts after Jennings resigned in April to take a teaching and assistant coaching job at Highland. Whiting hired Mark Hidalgo to lead the program, but Hidalgo had a change of heart and decided to remain at River Forest.

That happened while Jendreas was out of town on vacation. When he returned, he was asked to interview for the job, and was hired. He takes over a program that's led by a senior class that has seen little but change and uncertainty during its four years. In 2019, there was the transition from longtime coach Jeff Cain to Jennings; in 2020 an abbreviated four-game season because of COVID; in 2021 coaching staff turnover; and in 2022 this district-wide upheaval.

Frankly, kids shouldn't have to deal with that. They have four years to build high school memories and deserve the chance to have some that don't involve adult-driven drama.

Jendreas has nothing but good things to say about the three dozen or so Oilers who have been working out all summer, hoping to build on a strong finish to the 2021 season. Whiting won three straight games to reach the Class 2A sectional final before losing to eventual state champ Andrean.

"We have absolutely tremendous leadership from our seniors," Jendreas said. "This year, through everything that's happened they've just kept their nose down and kept working. The kids have done a great job of keeping themselves focused."

Kids are resilient, and this group has had to be even more so that others, navigating the pandemic and the chaos around them currently in the School City. They're lucky to have someone like Jendreas around to help them get past all the noise.

"Jason is going to do a phenomenal job," Greer said. "Anything Jason does, he gives 120% to."

Friday night lights at Ray P. Gallivan Field is one of the things besides Pieriogi Fest that make Whiting special. Let's hope that some of the people in charge find a way to work with the teachers, coaches and staff doing the work on the ground to give these kids a season they can remember in a good way.