Remembering Mark Smith: A teller of the Region's stories for more than 30 years

Last weekend I was walking the sideline at Ames Field in Michigan City, covering the Wolves' football regional against Valparaiso.

A few other media were there and the talk turned to a loss that hit home both for us and the larger Region sports community: the death of longtime NWI journalist Mark Smith on Nov. 10. He was 67.

The comment that tells you a lot about Mark was this: "He cared as much about a softball game in April as a football regional."

There was no hierarchy of sports in Mark's mind. If you were in his coverage area, you mattered to him. I came to realize that myself when — full disclosure — I briefly oversaw his work with the Lake County Star.

That was after he was laid off as the weekly's sports editor and just before the company that owned the Star decided to eliminate its freelance budget entirely.

Some might have given up and moved on then. But Mark wasn't going to walk away from the work he had a passion for: telling the stories of the teams and athletes of southern Lake County.