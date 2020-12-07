TOM KEEGAN: Dick Allen's death a gut punch for justice

That’s 15 times he led the league in a category. By comparison, Harold Baines did so once, with a .541 slugging percentage in 1984. Hall of Fame shortstop Allen Trammell led the league in an offensive category twice, sacrifice hits both times.

One more mind-blowing stat: Allen posted double-figure triple totals in four consecutive seasons.

National League Rookie of the Year with the Phillies in 1964, he was American League MVP in 1972, his first of three seasons with the White Sox.

I’ll never forget Gene Mauch, Allen’s manager for most of his seven seasons with the Phillies, sitting in the Angels’ dugout at Anaheim Stadium in the mid-‘80s, talking about Allen’s greatness as a hitter. Allen had been catching grief from writers and fans for not partaking in batting practice. So he grabbed a bat one day, walked into the cage, and blasted every BP pitch over the fence. He made his point without saying a word, said Mauch, another efficient communicator.

Nearly 30 years ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing Allen in his wife’s presence in their hotel room in Chicago. I asked him about that story. He confirmed it and still seemed a little hurt that he was criticized so harshly. The pitches in BP, he reasoned, weren’t anything like the real thing, so he found the ritual useless.