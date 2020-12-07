TOM KEEGAN: Dick Allen's death a gut punch for justice

Mike Shalin, longtime baseball writer and then an official scorer at Fenway Park, died Saturday after several difficult months battling brain cancer.
Among the thoughts that popped into my head when told the news was how sad it was that Shalin, 66, wouldn’t get to be in Cooperstown when justice finally prevails and Dick Allen gains the Hall of Fame induction he has deserved for decades.
Two days later, Allen, 78, died, a gut punch for baseball justice.
Shalin and I shared more than common newspapers in our backgrounds, both having written for the New York Post and Boston Herald, though at different times. We also shared a belief that Allen belonged in the Hall of Fame. We discussed it as recently as in the summer of 2019 in the Fenway press box.
In his 2002 book, “Out by a Step: The 100 Best Players Not in the Baseball Hall of Fame,” Shalin ranked Allen No. 1.
Allen fails the longevity/compiler test, but the quality of his best years merits a plaque of immortality in Cooperstown.
He ranked in the top 10 in OPS, the most telling single stat, 10 times and led the league at least once in the following offensive categories: runs, triples, home runs (twice), RBI, walks, on-base percentage (twice), slugging percentage (three seasons), OPS (four times).
That’s 15 times he led the league in a category. By comparison, Harold Baines did so once, with a .541 slugging percentage in 1984. Hall of Fame shortstop Allen Trammell led the league in an offensive category twice, sacrifice hits both times.
One more mind-blowing stat: Allen posted double-figure triple totals in four consecutive seasons.
National League Rookie of the Year with the Phillies in 1964, he was American League MVP in 1972, his first of three seasons with the White Sox.
I’ll never forget Gene Mauch, Allen’s manager for most of his seven seasons with the Phillies, sitting in the Angels’ dugout at Anaheim Stadium in the mid-‘80s, talking about Allen’s greatness as a hitter. Allen had been catching grief from writers and fans for not partaking in batting practice. So he grabbed a bat one day, walked into the cage, and blasted every BP pitch over the fence. He made his point without saying a word, said Mauch, another efficient communicator.
Nearly 30 years ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing Allen in his wife’s presence in their hotel room in Chicago. I asked him about that story. He confirmed it and still seemed a little hurt that he was criticized so harshly. The pitches in BP, he reasoned, weren’t anything like the real thing, so he found the ritual useless.
A seven-time All-Star, Allen was among a handful of the most feared hitters during the meat of his career. Dan Roche of nbcsportsphiladelphia.com tweeted the top 11 MLB OPS leaders from 1964-74. The top five: Hank Aaron .941, Allen .940, Willie McCovey .937, Frank Robinson .914, Willie Stargell .905. Allen is the only name of the 11 not in the Hall of Fame.
Allen was preceded in death in 2020 by six Hall of Fame ballplayers: Al Kaline, 85, Tom Seaver, 75, Lou Brock, 81, Bob Gibson, 84, Whitey Ford, 91, Joe Morgan, 77. I was lucky enough to have met all six men. The total is the highest number of Hall of Fame players to die in one year since 1972.
Allen should have made seven. Shame. Often, it’s the quiet ones who give the best speeches. In two days time, I went from feeling bad for Shalin that he wouldn’t get to witness Allen’s speech in Cooperstown to feeling bad for every fan of not just baseball, but justice.
Tom Keegan can be reached at tomkeeganmu@gmail.com. The opinions are the writer's.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!