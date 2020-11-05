TOM KEEGAN: State making noise this college football season

In keeping with the structure of election week, let’s examine the college football landscape by state rather than school to determine which of the 50 stars on the American flag have the most bragging fodder at this early stage of the pandemic-shortened season.
The fairest way to compare states is to take the number of points amassed in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, including the 18 schools from the “others receiving votes” category.
In the interest of pumping air into the suspense, let’s look at a reverse countdown of the 24 states receiving votes.
Prepare to be floored at where Indiana, undisputed basketball-first territory, ranks heading into this weekend’s schedule.
The numbers: 24. Arizona (7); 23. Washington (21); 22. Kansas (51); 21. New York (57); 20: Pennsylvania (87); 19. Louisiana (101); 18. Illinois (106); 17. Virginia (129); 16. Michigan (155); 15. Idaho (336); 14. California (362); 13. Iowa (427); 12. Oregon (831); 11. Wisconsin (985).
Drum roll, please. The Top 10: 10. Utah (1,058); 9. North Carolina (1,153); 8. Oklahoma (1,238); 7. Georgia (1,289); 6. South Carolina (1,515); 5. Alabama (1,657); 4. Texas (1,766); 3. Florida (2,012); 2. Indiana (2,131); 1. Ohio (2,629).
There you have it. So far, the Hoosier State (10-0) is having a better season than all of the football-obsessed places that make up the SEC, every Big Ten state save one, plus California, Texas and Oklahoma.
Boast about it while you can, which very well could be just through Saturday morning and then not again until ... maybe ever, at least not in November.
Indiana holds onto the lofty ranking despite fielding just three Power 5 schools: No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0), No. 13 Indiana (2-0), Purdue (2-0, 36th-most poll points).
No reason to belabor the point that without the pandemic the three schools would have played more than 20 games by now, which makes the unbeaten record half as impressive. No point in making too much of the fact that just one of the victories came against a ranked opponent. Indiana’s 36-35 overtime stunner vs. No. 8 Penn State broke the Hoosiers’ streak of 41 consecutive losses to Top 10 teams.
Just appreciate how unusual it is to see the state performing so well that the national media has taken notice.
Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated noted that 1976 was the last time that both Purdue and Indiana started 2-0 in Big Ten play.
Not surprisingly, the oddsmakers don’t like the chances of the undefeated streak surviving the weekend.
No. 1 Clemson visits Notre Dame on Saturday night. Even without leading Heisman Trophy candidate, sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers opened as 4-point favorites over the Fighting Irish and the betting public moved the line to 5-1/2 points. Filling in for Lawrence (sidelined by COVID-19), Clemson freshman D.J. Uiagalelei completed 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a victory vs. Boston College.
Host Indiana opened as a 2-point underdog against No. 23 Michigan (1-1) and the line has moved to 3 points, a nod to the lopsided series history. The Wolverines have won the last 24 meetings and own a 59-9 all-time advantage.
Purdue was an 8 1/2-point underdog to No. 10 Wisconsin when the Boilermakers’ trip to Camp Randall was canceled because of the Badgers’ COVID numbers.
Don’t despair. Keep in mind that oddsmakers, not unlike presidential pollsters predicting a blowout, don’t always get it right.
But just in case the undefeated streak doesn’t survive the weekend, now’s a good time to join voices to belt out a boastful chant that wouldn’t cut it in a presidential contest that went into overtime, but works for a basketball state enjoying 15 minutes of football fame: “We’re No. 2! We’re No. 2! We’re No. 2!”
Tom Keegan can be reached at tomkeeganmu@gmail.com. The opinions are the writer's.
