TOM KEEGAN: State making noise this college football season

Boast about it while you can, which very well could be just through Saturday morning and then not again until ... maybe ever, at least not in November.

Indiana holds onto the lofty ranking despite fielding just three Power 5 schools: No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0), No. 13 Indiana (2-0), Purdue (2-0, 36th-most poll points).

No reason to belabor the point that without the pandemic the three schools would have played more than 20 games by now, which makes the unbeaten record half as impressive. No point in making too much of the fact that just one of the victories came against a ranked opponent. Indiana’s 36-35 overtime stunner vs. No. 8 Penn State broke the Hoosiers’ streak of 41 consecutive losses to Top 10 teams.

Just appreciate how unusual it is to see the state performing so well that the national media has taken notice.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated noted that 1976 was the last time that both Purdue and Indiana started 2-0 in Big Ten play.

Not surprisingly, the oddsmakers don’t like the chances of the undefeated streak surviving the weekend.