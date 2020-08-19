Corey Crawford's future in doubt with Blackhawks

"I’m not sure what the team will look like come next year," Kane said.

The winds of change have been swirling for Chicago for a few years now. The Blackhawks have several young forwards, from rookies Kubalik and Kirby Dach to Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome and promising 20-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist.

If nothing else, beating Edmonton in the qualifying around and getting outclassed by Vegas should be valuable experience for those players and others as a taste of NHL playoff hockey.

“It’s a huge way to get experience for those guys,” Kane said. “The young guys that are around and got a chance to play in this postseason hopefully take this as a valuable learning lesson and we can get better as a group from it.”

Coach Jeremy Colliton, who's younger than Keith and about 100 days older than injured defenseman Brent Seabrook, wasn't ready to think about the future immediately after being eliminated. But assuming he returns, he will be tasked with figuring out how to build Chicago back up to being a perennial contender.