Corn Dogs spin first no-hitter in team history

SUMMER BASEBALL

Corn Dogs spin no-hitter: James Burke took the hill for the Lake County Corn Dogs on Tuesday against the Southland Vikings and didn't disappoint. After a rocky outing his last time out, Burke tossed five innings in which he allowed no hits and just one baserunner. Jacob Bosse and Jorge Santos would close out the game with two more no-hit innings, completing the first no-hitter in Corn Dogs history. The 13-0 scoreline meant Lake County only needed to shut down the Vikings for seven innings due to the Northern League's run rule. The game marked the third shutout of the season for the Corn Dogs and lowered the opposing batting average to a league-best .190.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Beacons collect MVC awards: A pair of Valparaiso baseball players earned Missouri Valley Conference awards on Tuesday. Hanover Central graduate Nolan Tucker took home an All-MVC First Team honor along with an MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team honor. Alex Ryan, a sophomore, was given MVC Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention honors.

Tucker adds more hardware: On Wednesday, Hanover Central alumnus and Cedar Lake native Nolan Tucker added yet another accolade to his collection after an impressive freshman season. Tucker was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Despite it being his third season on campus, a medical redshirt and Covid-19 altering eligibility rules, Tucker maintained his freshman status. The Cedar Lake native led the Missouri Valley Conference in batting average with a mark of .365.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo adds Edwards to coaching staff: Valparaiso softball announced Wednesday that Tatum Edwards has joined the program as associate head coach. Edwards spent this past season at Concordia University Nebraska as the head coach, guiding the program to 23 wins and two All-Conference selections. Edwards spent her collegiate playing career at Nebraska, being named an All-American twice before spending three years playing professionally.

