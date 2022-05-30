Corn Dogs sweep Northern League awards

SUMMER BASEBALL

Lake County's Schultz, Plesac honored: Lake County Corn Dogs teammates Tyler Schultz and Frank Plesac were named the Northern League's Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, on Monday. Schultz (Purdue Northwest/Hobart) hit .467 (7 for 15) with a .556 on-base percentage. Plesac (Bethel/Crown Point) allowed one run on three hits over eight innings, walking none and striking out 10.

NWI Oilmen win: Matt Lelito (Kankakee CC/Andrean) struck out seven over five innings to earn the win as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen beat the Crestwood Panthers 14-0 in seven innings Monday at Dowling Park in Hammond. Nick Anderson and Jack Zebig had three hits each for the Oilmen (3-3), while Joe Cosenza had two hits, including a homer, and three RBI.

PRO TENNIS

Swiatek advances at French Open: Iga Swiatek’s 20-set winning streak ended but her run of consecutive match victories is now up to 32 as she heads to the French Open quarterfinals. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek shook off an uncharacteristically problematic stretch and came back to beat 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 on Monday. Swiatek has not lost a match anywhere since February and has collected five consecutive titles. Swiatek’s quarterfinal opponent will be 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula, one of three American women still in the tournament. The most-anticipated men's quarterfinal will be the 59th career meeting between defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal on Tuesday night. Also Tuesday, No. 3 Alexander Zverev plays No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain.

PRO FOOTBALL

Arizona's Gladney killed in crash: Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, has died in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent, Brian Overstreet. Gladney played at TCU and was a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He was released before the 2021 season after being charged with assaulting a woman. The Cardinals signed Gladney in March after he was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas. He participated in team drills last week. The Cardinals say they're "devastated" to learn about Gladney's death.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Vols are NCAA top seed, Irish in field: Tennessee is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament after finishing one of the most dominant runs in Southeastern Conference history. The Volunteers won 31 of their first 32 games, swept the SEC regular-season and tournament titles and have the best pitching and batting statistics in the nation. They’ve been the consensus No. 1 team in the polls all but one week since March 28 and enter regionals having won eight straight. The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners go to the College World Series. Notre Dame (35-14) is the No. 2 seed in the Statesboro Regional hosted by Georgia Southern.

