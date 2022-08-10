Corn Dogs top Oilmen in game 1 of Northern League final

Corn Dogs take 1-0 edge: Game 1 of the Northern League's best-of-three championship series saw extra innings. The Oilmen got four runs on the board early — one in the first and three more in the second. But the Corn Dogs were quick to respond, rallying for two runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth — courtesy of a Tyler Schultz home run — and three runs in the sixth. A Oilmen run in the top of the seventh pushed the game to extra innings knotted at 6. Northwest Indiana then struck again to start the eighth with another run. The top-seeded Corn Dogs would not be denied, however, scoring two more runs in the bottom half of the eighth to walk off winners with a potential series-clinching game 2 scheduled for later Wednesday night.

Corn Dogs, Oilmen advance: Tuesday night saw both the Lake County Corn Dogs and Northwest Indiana Oilmen advance to the Northern League Championship. The No.1 seeded Corn Dogs took down the Joliet Generals, 3-1, while the No. 3 seeded Oilmen's bats came alive as they won 14-5 over the Southland Vikings. The Corn Dogs got their runs early, scoring all three in the second frame. Lake County's pitching then kept Joliet off the board until the top of the seventh. While the Generals threatened, they were only mustered a single run. The Corn Dogs held on after that with Bret Matthys shutting the door and earning the six-out save. The Oilmen on the other hand found themselves in a 5-0 hole after just the first inning. After a run in the second and five more in the third, the Oilmen took the lead. Matt Ostrowski was masterful in relief, pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings after CJ Byrdak was lifted after recording just two outs.