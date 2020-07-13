You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus concerns forces cancellation of Chicago Marathon
alert urgent
RUNNING | Chicago marathon

Coronavirus concerns forces cancellation of Chicago Marathon

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and others during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

Marathon organizers and city officials cited the challenge of staging the large-scale Oct. 11 event while COVID-19 endures.

As of Sunday, Chicago's health department reported 55,184 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,682 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

Chicago's event typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes, and more than 1 million spectators.

“The Chicago Marathon is our city’s beloved annual celebration of more than 45,000 runners, as well as tens of thousands of volunteers, spectators and city residents, all of whom come together race weekend as one community here in our city,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release.

“Like all Chicagoans, I’m personally disappointed that this year’s event won’t take place as originally planned, however, we look forward to welcoming all runners and their cheering squads once again when the Chicago Marathon returns to our city in full force for another very exciting race,” she added.

The New York City Marathon that was scheduled for Nov. 1 also has been canceled. The Boston Marathon was scheduled for April 20 and then put off until Sept. 14 before it was canceled.

Gallery: The 2014 Chicago Marathon

Gallery: Chicago Marathon

Some 45,000 runners participated in the Chicago Marathon Sunday. Eliud Kipchoge, of Kenya, finished in first place for the men with a time of 2:4:11. Rita Jeptoo, of Kenya, finished in first place for the women with a time of 2:24:35.

1 of 28
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts