Counting down Valparaiso University's top 10 players in the 2010s: Numbers 1-5

The 6-foot-8 forward improved his shooting percentage to 63.3 percent as a senior and entered the NCAA tournament ninth in the country. Van Wijk (60.8) finished his Valparaiso career as the only player to shoot better than 60.0 percent from the field.

3. Vashil Fernandez (2012-16): Arguably one of the most beloved players in program history, Fernandez finished his Valparaiso career by earning three degrees, making two trips to the NCAA tournament and leading the nation in blocked shots as a senior.

Fernandez was relatively new to the game of basketball when he arrived on Valparaiso’s campus, but by the time Fernandez was a junior, he was a force in the paint. Fernandez was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year after he blocked 98 shots.

Fernandez was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA and he returned to lead the Crusaders to the NIT title game. Fernandez broke his previous mark with 119 blocks and he shattered the previous program record for career blocks with 289. He was once again named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and he led the nation with 3.3 blocks per game.