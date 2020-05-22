Counting down Valparaiso University's top 10 players in the 2010s: Numbers 1-5

5. Javon Freeman-Liberty (2018-20): Freeman-Liberty left a large impact in his two years with the Valparaiso men’s basketball program. The Chicago native scored in double figures in the first five games of his career, but his true breakout performance came when he scored 27 points at Illinois State on Feb. 5, 2019.
Freeman-Liberty took a major leap his sophomore season, starting the year by scoring 19 or more points in the first seven games, including a career-high 32 points against Cincinnati. Freeman-Liberty shattered Valparaiso’s single-season steals mark with 74 swipes. He also became the fifth individual in program history to score at least 600 points in a season, finishing the year with 628 points.
Freeman-Liberty wrapped up his career at Valparaiso by helping to lead the Crusaders to the Missouri Valley Conference title game before declaring for the NBA Draft and ultimately transferring to DePaul for the remainder of his collegiate career.
4. Kevin Van Wijk (2010-13): The big man from the Netherlands entertained the Valparaiso faithful for three years with his ability to score around the basket. Van Wijk rewrote the Horizon League record book for field goal percentage, shooting 69.5 percent from the floor in conference games as a senior.
Van Wijk battled back injuries for much of his career with the Crusaders, but he came into his own as a junior when he finished fifth in the nation with a 61.7 shooting percentage. Van Wijk was a First Team All-Horizon League selection while averaging a career-best 14.1 points.
The 6-foot-8 forward improved his shooting percentage to 63.3 percent as a senior and entered the NCAA tournament ninth in the country. Van Wijk (60.8) finished his Valparaiso career as the only player to shoot better than 60.0 percent from the field.
3. Vashil Fernandez (2012-16): Arguably one of the most beloved players in program history, Fernandez finished his Valparaiso career by earning three degrees, making two trips to the NCAA tournament and leading the nation in blocked shots as a senior.
Fernandez was relatively new to the game of basketball when he arrived on Valparaiso’s campus, but by the time Fernandez was a junior, he was a force in the paint. Fernandez was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year after he blocked 98 shots.
Fernandez was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA and he returned to lead the Crusaders to the NIT title game. Fernandez broke his previous mark with 119 blocks and he shattered the previous program record for career blocks with 289. He was once again named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and he led the nation with 3.3 blocks per game.
2. Ryan Broekhoff (2009-13): The Australian native showed up on Valparaiso’s campus as a floppy-haired freshman and left as one of the most complete players in program history four years later. Broekhoff ranks in the top 10 of six major statistical categories in program history, including seventh in points (1,591), third in rebounding (841) and second in games played (134).
Broekhoff experienced a breakout season as a junior and was named the Horizon League Player of the Year as well as an Honorable Mention All-American selection by the Associated Press.
Broekhoff helped lead the Crusaders back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years when he knocked down a game-winning buzzer-beater against Green Bay in the 2013 Horizon League semifinals. He added another late 3-pointer in the title victory over Wright State.
1. Alec Peters (2013-2017): Sure as fans will debate Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the greatest to play the game, Valparaiso fans will debate between Bryce Drew and Alec Peters as the greatest to put on a Crusader uniform.
Peters burst on the scene his freshman year, scoring 30 points against Evansville in his fifth collegiate game, just days after a tornado ripped through his hometown of Washington, Illinois. Peters was named First-Team All-Horizon League as a sophomore and he led the Crusaders to the NCAA tournament.
Peters delivered one of Valparaiso’s finest seasons in the Division I era as a junior, scoring 679 points and grabbing 313 rebounds while adding 91 3-pointers. He became just the second Division I player (Kevin Durant) over the last two decades to average at least 18 points, eight rebounds and knock down at least 80 3-pointers.
The 6-foot-8 forward returned to Valparaiso as a senior after initially declaring for the NBA Draft. Peters became Valparaiso’s all-time leading scorer (2,348) and rebounder (997) before suffering a season-ending foot injury with two games left in the regular season. Peters started all 134 games in his career.
Gallery: Top 10 VU men 's players in the 2010s
