Counting down Valparaiso University's top 10 players in the 2010s: Numbers 6-10

10. Shane Hammink (2015-17): The 6-foot-7 guard transferred to Valparaiso from LSU and made his debut in 2015 after sitting out a year. Hammink burst on the scene with 16 points off the bench against Iona in his second game in a Valparaiso uniform. Hammink eventually worked his way into the starting lineup and helped clinch a win over BYU in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden with an assist and key block in the final seconds of the game.
Hammink blossomed as a scorer in his senior year, averaging 15.1 points per game. He scored in double figures in 27 of the 33 games he played and scored a career-high 25 points against Wright State in Valparaiso’s final win of the season.
9. LaVonte Dority (2012-14): The South Florida transfer began his Valparaiso career midway through the 2012-13 season and made his presence immediately felt with 20 points in a win at Missouri State. He scored in double figures in six of his first nine games while settling into a key reserve role on a squad that went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years.
With the bulk of the 2012-13 team moving on due to graduation, Dority ascended into a leadership role as a senior and led the team in scoring (15.7), assists (83), 3-point percentage (42.7) and free throw percentage (84.3). Dority’s 145 free throws rank fourth in single-season program history.
Dority started all 34 games his senior year, topping 30 points on two occasions, including a career-high 33 points in a return to his hometown against UIC on Feb. 1, 2014.
8. Matt Kenney (2009-13): Kenney will undoubtedly go down as one of the most underrated players in Valparaiso history. Never the focal point on any team he played on, Kenney filled up the stat sheet in a way that few others have done in a Crusader uniform. Kenney is one of just two players (along with Lubos Barton) in program history to finish his career with more than 800 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists.
The biggest moment of Kenney’s career came late in the 2013 Horizon League tournament semifinals, when the senior buried a corner 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining, keeping the Crusaders within striking distance of Green Bay.
Kenney ranks 10th in program history in assists (330) and tied a school record by knocking down all six of his 3-point attempts against Green Bay in the final regular-season game of his career on Mar. 3, 2013.
7. Tevonn Walker (2014-18): Walker quietly put together a very productive career with the Crusaders. A key contributor from the moment he stepped on campus, the Montreal native started 116 of 124 career games.
Walker scored 1,405 points in his Valparaiso career, good for 14th in program history. Walker dealt with a handful of injuries during his career and he suffered an ankle injury in the final game of the 2015-16 regular season, leading him to miss the Horizon League tournament. Missing their key defender, the Crusaders struggled to stop Green Bay’s perimeter attack.
Walker led the team in scoring (14.8), rebounding (4.8) and steals (48) as a senior. Walker closed out his collegiate career with a game-high 25 points against Missouri State at Arch Madness.
6. Keith Carter (2013-16): While the opportunities and the numbers weren’t always there for Carter, the Saint Louis transfer is undoubtedly one of the most talented point guards to ever suit up for the Crusaders. Carter became eligible midway through the 2013-14 season and scored a season-high 19 points against UIC in the Horizon League opener.
Carter took over as the starting point guard as a junior and was playing the best basketball of his career when he suffered a dislocated toe against Youngstown State. Carter missed 10 games, but returned to help lead Valparaiso to the NCAA tournament.
The Chicago native shined as a senior, grabbing 58 steals and dishing out 161 assists. Carter’s collegiate career came to an end when he suffered another foot injury in the first half of the 2016 NIT title game against George Washington. Carter was denied an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA in the summer after his final season.
