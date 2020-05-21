Counting down Valparaiso University's top 10 players in the 2010s: Numbers 6-10

Dority started all 34 games his senior year, topping 30 points on two occasions, including a career-high 33 points in a return to his hometown against UIC on Feb. 1, 2014.

8. Matt Kenney (2009-13): Kenney will undoubtedly go down as one of the most underrated players in Valparaiso history. Never the focal point on any team he played on, Kenney filled up the stat sheet in a way that few others have done in a Crusader uniform. Kenney is one of just two players (along with Lubos Barton) in program history to finish his career with more than 800 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists.

The biggest moment of Kenney’s career came late in the 2013 Horizon League tournament semifinals, when the senior buried a corner 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining, keeping the Crusaders within striking distance of Green Bay.

Kenney ranks 10th in program history in assists (330) and tied a school record by knocking down all six of his 3-point attempts against Green Bay in the final regular-season game of his career on Mar. 3, 2013.

7. Tevonn Walker (2014-18): Walker quietly put together a very productive career with the Crusaders. A key contributor from the moment he stepped on campus, the Montreal native started 116 of 124 career games.