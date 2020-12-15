Courtney Blakely leads Bishop Noll over Highland’s Chloe Churilla

Blakely simply proved to be too much.

“You’re never going to stop Courtney,” Tomcsi said, “but we did the best we could.”

The win was Bishop Noll’s first game action since the Warriors (4-2) beat West Side on Nov. 28 due to COVID-19 briefly suspending its season. Highland (4-4, 0-1) also had a delay of its own earlier in the year as the majority of area teams continue to deal with virus precautions.

During the layoff, Blakely said she would get to the gym each day around 6 a.m. for individual workouts to keep in game shape. Golston said she was pleased with her team’s overall conditioning but Blakely in particular said the alone time on the court kept her game ready.

Although she was frustrated at times with some cold stretches, Bishop Noll continued to put the ball in Blakely’s hands particularly after senior guard Rose Fuentes was forced to leave the game early in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

“When I get to the basket I try and finish hard,” Blakely said. “I know sometimes when my shot isn’t falling I try to do my mid-range of get to the basket. That was really working for me, getting to the basket.”