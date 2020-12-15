Courtney Blakely leads Bishop Noll over Highland’s Chloe Churilla

HIGHLAND — Highland coach Chris Tomcsi didn’t have to go further than the first name on the opposing roster in diagnosing his team’s 70-65 loss to Bishop Noll.
“I’ll tell you what makes a difference,” Tomcsi said. “Courtney Blakely makes a difference. Period.”
Blakely, Bishop Noll’s standout senior point guard, scored 35 points on 13-of-32 shooting while also picking up nine steals, five assists and three rebounds. She scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter, while fending off Highland’s hopes of a comeback like she has done before.
“It’s what we expect of her every game, honestly,” Bishop Noll coach Vanita Golston said.
Highland outscored Bishop Noll 30-27 between the second and third quarters while holding Blakely to 11 points. The Trojans gave up 24 points to her in the first and fourth quarters, which allowed the Warriors to build a 43-35 advantage.
Highland junior forward Chloe Churilla scored a team-high 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the losing effort. She poured in 18 of those points in the second half while getting regular looks in the post where Bishop Noll didn’t have much of an answer.
“Chloe Churilla just battled for us, man,” Tomcsi said. “For her to go toe-to-toe at least on the score sheet with Blakely is a big confidence boost for her.”
Blakely simply proved to be too much.
“You’re never going to stop Courtney,” Tomcsi said, “but we did the best we could.”
The win was Bishop Noll’s first game action since the Warriors (4-2) beat West Side on Nov. 28 due to COVID-19 briefly suspending its season. Highland (4-4, 0-1) also had a delay of its own earlier in the year as the majority of area teams continue to deal with virus precautions.
During the layoff, Blakely said she would get to the gym each day around 6 a.m. for individual workouts to keep in game shape. Golston said she was pleased with her team’s overall conditioning but Blakely in particular said the alone time on the court kept her game ready.
Although she was frustrated at times with some cold stretches, Bishop Noll continued to put the ball in Blakely’s hands particularly after senior guard Rose Fuentes was forced to leave the game early in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.
“When I get to the basket I try and finish hard,” Blakely said. “I know sometimes when my shot isn’t falling I try to do my mid-range of get to the basket. That was really working for me, getting to the basket.”
Blakely and the Warriors found a different gear early in the fourth quarter taking what was a four-point lead and turning it into 12 less than three minutes into the final period thanks to some timely rebounding and put-back buckets.
The Trojans paid the price for allowing the Warriors extra opportunities on the offensive end.
“(Second-chance scoring) was a point of emphasis that we were missing,” Golston said. “We allowed a bunch of second-chance opportunities and weren’t boxing out. I would say my girls woke up in the fourth quarter.”
They proved to have enough when it mattered.
“We came in and just huddled and said we weren’t going to lose this game,” Blakely said. “Last year we got down and we just stopped playing, so this year we said we’ve got to buckle down and finish.”
Gallery: Bishop Noll-Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!