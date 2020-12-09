 Skip to main content
COVID cancels Old Oaken Bucket game for first time since 1919
COVID cancels Old Oaken Bucket game for first time since 1919

Indiana Purdue Football (copy)

Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones (7) celebrates with the Old Oaken Bucket following a 44-41 double-overtime win at Purdue last year.

 Michael Conroy, file, Associated Press

Indiana and Purdue have canceled Saturday’s football game because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at each school.

It’s the first time since 1919 that the annual in-state rivalry will not be played.

Both teams canceled practices Tuesday, pausing all team activities. On Wednesday, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski mutually agreed to cancel the game.

“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game,” they said in a joint statement, referring to the trophy that goes to the winner. “We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.”

Indiana will keep the trophy for another year after winning last year’s game in overtime. The Hoosiers (6-1) had already clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten East. Purdue (2-4) has lost four in a row.

