COVID quarantine ends Morton boys soccer season, puts football on hold

HAMMOND — Due to a number of COVID-19 cases and athletes in contact tracing protocol, Morton football had to cancel its first-ever game against Hammond Central last Friday and its remaining regular-season games on Saturday at Bloomington South and Oct. 15 at EC Central.
A COVID quarantine also ended Morton's boys soccer season as the Governors were forced to forfeit Monday's Class 3A Lake Central Sectional quarterfinal against Hammond Central.
“It’s a 14-day quarantine, so those quarantined kids can’t come back until the 13th, and then the issue there is those kids have to have at least four practices in before they can play a game because of the time off,” Governors football coach Mac Mishler said.
The football program was forced to cancel the EC Central game due to the IHSAA rule that players returning from absence must participate in four practices before returning to competition, and the Governors would have been just short.
“Every other team around here has had to deal with it,” Mishler said. “If it had happened two days sooner, it’s just two games and we can still play East Chicago. The way the timing worked out with where they went back to with it, it just wasn’t in our favor.”
However, Morton has an open week on Oct. 22 before the playoffs begin, and Mishler said the team is considering scheduling an additional game.
“The kids that aren’t quarantined and the kids that can still participate, we’re going to continue to practice and work out and lift weights and all that stuff,” Mishler said. “We’re just going to try to keep on top of the quarantined kids’ grades and keep them as engaged as we can through digital means.”
The cancellations are just another setback in a 1-5 season for the Governors, but Mishler is hopeful his team can get on track in time for sectionals.
“Our focus now is let’s get through the next two weeks we’ve got to get through,” Misher said, “then we’re right back to work where we left off.”
The same can’t be said for the Governors’ boys soccer team, which also has a number of cases and players in quarantine due to contact tracing. Morton had to forfeit its playoff opener against Hammond Central, and will finish the season with a 3-2-3 record.
The Governors beat Bishop Noll 4-1 on Sept. 20 in their final game, and also defeated Highland and River Forest. Their scoreless tie against Kouts on Sept. 18 ended the Mustangs’ 10-game winning streak.
Morton athletic director Sean Kinsey said that due to the timing of the cases and contact tracing measures, the Governors narrowly missed being able to get in four practices before resuming competition, in accordance with IHSAA rules.
“We have about five or six seniors on this year’s team, and they were definitely looking forward to be able to compete in sectional play and possibly get an upset in there against one of the top-tier teams,” Kinsey said. “It’s disheartening for those kids to have their season end that way.”