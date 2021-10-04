COVID quarantine ends Morton boys soccer season, puts football on hold

“The kids that aren’t quarantined and the kids that can still participate, we’re going to continue to practice and work out and lift weights and all that stuff,” Mishler said. “We’re just going to try to keep on top of the quarantined kids’ grades and keep them as engaged as we can through digital means.”

The cancellations are just another setback in a 1-5 season for the Governors, but Mishler is hopeful his team can get on track in time for sectionals.

“Our focus now is let’s get through the next two weeks we’ve got to get through,” Misher said, “then we’re right back to work where we left off.”

The same can’t be said for the Governors’ boys soccer team, which also has a number of cases and players in quarantine due to contact tracing. Morton had to forfeit its playoff opener against Hammond Central, and will finish the season with a 3-2-3 record.

The Governors beat Bishop Noll 4-1 on Sept. 20 in their final game, and also defeated Highland and River Forest. Their scoreless tie against Kouts on Sept. 18 ended the Mustangs’ 10-game winning streak.