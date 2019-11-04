ST. JOHN — In early November, there are a couple of certainties around Northwest Indiana football.
The weather is unpredictable but cold, and Crown Point and Merrillville will meet in a postseason football game.
The Bulldogs (6-4) fulfilled their end of the bargain by beating Lake Central 22-7 in a Class 6A Sectional 1 semifinal on Friday night.
Duneland rival and Class 6A No. 4 Merrillville (9-1) also held up its end of the deal as well by beating No. 2 Lafayette Jefferson 27-20. Crown Point hosts Merrillville Friday at 7 p.m.
"We can't wait to see them again at home," senior David O'Toole said. "They won on a great play and have talented players all over the field and their defense is good, too."
The Pirates beat Crown Point 27-24 in overtime back in Week 3 on a jump ball in the end zone that was ultimately caught by Northern Illinois recruit and Pirates senior wide receiver Jeremiah Howard.
Back in that game on Sept. 6, Merrillville led 21-3 late into the third quarter and Crown Point scored 18 unanswered and blocked a last second field goal attempt by the Pirates to force OT.
This Friday night will mark the eighth time in the last 14 seasons that Crown Point and Merrillville will meet in the postseason, including the sixth year in a row.
Crown Point has taken the last three postseason meetings by a margin of 14 points even though the Pirates have won the last five regular season meetings.
"It's kind of been our M.O. all year where we dig ourselves in a hole because teams are either good or we beat ourselves, so either way we're gonna have to play aggressive, physical football especially around this time," Crown Point coach Kevin Enright said.
Crown Point junior Will Pettit finished 18-of-28 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns, with the go-ahead score coming late in the second quarter.
Lake Central (3-7) recorded its first and only touchdown on a 34-yard rushing score from senior running back Sir Felix Garcia, to take a 7-0 lead on the quarter's only score.
The Bulldogs responded with a couple of bookend scores in the second quarter on both of Pettit's TD passes with one going to Tysen Cazy on a 14-yarder and the other going to O'Toole.
The latter was an 80-yard bomb on a fly pattern after O'Toole beat his defender off the line and Pettit perfectly read the defense.
"We saw that Lake Central was playing out all high and we attacked their feet by cutting inside, so Will saw a matchup he liked before the play and made a great throw," said O'Toole, who caught nine passes for 131 yards.
CP added a score with 4:41 in the third on a Matt Walters 9-yard TD run to seal it.
Lake Central coach Tony Bartolomeo lauded the effort of his defense all year long and his senior class, whom he especially praised.
"The defense played their butts off all season and when we needed a play we just fell short," he said. "Print this. These seniors are the finest group of young men I've ever coached and they're just a quality group of players and people."