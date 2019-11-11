Crimson Joe was seen peeking into the windows of the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting last week.
Calumet College of St. Joseph’s mascot lives only about a mile away and he wants in. The Crimson Wave athletic department, city of Whiting and the hall itself are initiating a campaign to help.
“Crimson Joe just found out about the Mascot Hall of Fame and he really wants to get into the Mascot Hall of Fame,” CCSJ Director of Communication Linda Gajewski said. “Mayor Joe (Stahura) and (Calumet College President) Amy (McCormack) thought it would be great fun to help Crimson Joe try to do everything he can to get in.”
Joe can’t actually be inducted until 2029. As a rule, honorees need to have a minimum of a 10-year career. Crimson Joe only began walking the beaches in the shadows of oil refinery towers in July.
The class of 2020 will be chosen from a group of 10 finalists chosen by online ballot at the Fur Tie Fundraiser on Dec. 11. The finalists include mascots from the NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL and NCAA.
But Joe might crash the party.
“In his mind, he thinks he could be in now,” Whiting Director of Communications Amy Frets said. “He’s trying everything he can to be a part of it.”
For the time being, Joe will campaign at local events and use a series of hashtags, including #CrimsonJoeWantsIn, #TheVote2029 and #SupportCrimsonJoe. He’s on Twitter at @CCSJCrimsonJoe.
A Calumet College Day at the museum is also in the works.
“We will be sure to report and share any future Crimson Joe sightings,” Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Director Orestes Hernandez said in a statement.
